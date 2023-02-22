thyssenkrupp and Bose Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes thyssenkrupp and Bose Corporation as new members.
Thyssenkrupp is one of the leading steering suppliers in the automotive industry, and Bose Corporation is a global leader in premium audio products. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“Thyssenkrupp and Bose are both recognized for their quality products, leadership and innovations, and both companies grew from a foundation of strong research and development with world-class engineering,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota North America. “Bose and thyssenkrupp will be valuable members sharing their expertise.”
Bose created the world’s first factory-installed premium automotive sound systems in the early 1980s. Unlike conventional or aftermarket automotive systems, Bose systems were designed and tuned for a specific automotive vehicle — and changed the industry. Since then, Bose has developed proprietary speaker designs, advanced amplification and signal processing technologies, exclusive analysis and design tools, and technology for controlling the sound environment inside vehicles, all based on a heritage of research and engineering.
Thyssenkrupp's steering business in Hungary is part of thyssenkrupp's global automotive business. The steering subsidiary in Hungary grew from research and development competence and now is a world-class supplier of highly sophisticated technologies that provides a range of automotive benefits. The steering systems developed and produced in Hungary are used in over 100 countries around the world. thyssenkrupp Steering is one of the world's leading suppliers of electric powered steering systems.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Thyssenkrupp is one of the first European companies to join the Auto-ISAC since the cybersecurity group announced its formal collaboration in October 2022 with the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). Working together, these groups intend to create the leading automotive information-sharing entity in Europe dedicated to the mission of increasing the cybersecurity resilience of the automotive industry.
“The physical presence of an Auto-ISAC Office within Europe is indispensable for our collective cybersecurity defence,” said Dr. Martin Emele, European Regional Director, Auto-ISAC. “The automotive sector is an early industry leader in cybersecurity, and our priority is to continue moving forward, engaging with those in the industry, policymakers and stakeholders.”
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology
The Automotive Technology business segment is one of the leading suppliers and engineering partners to the international auto industry. The range of products and services includes high-tech components and systems as well as automation solutions for vehicle construction. The product portfolio includes chassis technologies such as steering and damper systems and the assembly of axle systems as well as engine components for conventional and alternative powertrains. In addition, thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology develops assembly lines for body construction and produces lightweight body parts in volume. The business segment's sales in fiscal year 2021/22 were €4.8 billion.
In Hungary, thyssenkrupp is one of the country's 100 biggest companies with around 2,700 employees. Of greatest international importance and reputation are the company’s three R&D sites where around 1,200 development engineers develop software for current and future steering systems. For more information visit www.thyssenkrupp.hu
About Bose Corporation
Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth through its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven Bose to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Today, Bose automotive systems are recognized globally as the industry benchmark for performance and customer satisfaction, validated by independent research rating Bose as the top choice among car consumers in multiple global regions. For more information, visit Bose.com.
