HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world's energy needs continue to grow, the search for sustainable and reliable energy sources has never been more crucial. In a recent article by La Fenetre Magazine, the future of energy is explored, and "the potential of hydropower as a replacement for declining nuclear power plants is highlighted. This shift towards alternative energy sources has brought a renewed focus on the work of innovator and entrepreneur, Kenneth W. Welch, who has dedicated his life to creating sustainable energy solutions."

Nuclear power has long been a source of reliable, carbon-free electricity. However, as more nuclear power plants are being shut down, the energy mix landscape is changing. This decision has economic implications for places that rely on the energy produced by these plants, but it also raises questions about the future sustainability of energy production and what alternatives to nuclear energy will be

One major environmental concern with nuclear power is nuclear waste production, which can remain hazardous for thousands of years. This waste must be carefully stored and monitored to prevent contamination of the surrounding environment. Accidents at nuclear power plants, such as the Chornobyl disaster and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, have also highlighted the potential catastrophic consequences of nuclear power.

In addition to nuclear waste and accidents, nuclear power plants also require a significant amount of water for cooling, which can negatively impact local water sources and ecosystems. This can be particularly problematic in areas with limited water resources or sensitive aquatic habitats.

Hydropower, on the other hand, does not produce radioactive waste and does not rely on water for cooling in the same way as nuclear power plants. While hydropower projects can have environmental impacts, such as altering the natural flow of rivers and affecting aquatic habitats, these impacts can often be mitigated through careful planning and management.

An example of decommissioning nuclear power plants is in the state of California. Until mid-2012, California had one operating nuclear power plant: Diablo Canyon near San Luis Obispo. The recent decision to shut down California's last nuclear power plant adds to the challenge of finding additional energy sources to create the electricity needed to charge electric cars and other new technologies, and to ensure a reliable supply to the power grid.

However, a solution may already be in sight. We sat down with Kenneth W. Welch Jr. an entrepreneur and inventor who has been at the forefront of developing renewable energy technologies for over a decade. He is the mastermind behind Global’s suite of renewable energy technologies and has been working on creating sustainable energy solutions that are both cost-effective and efficient. Welch's passion for renewable energy has led him to develop a unique system that could potentially replace nuclear power and help create a sustainable future. Global’s technology employs the use of land-based wave carousels in controlled onshore wave tanks with Fulcrum Pond Pounder technology that can be deployed in place of legacy nuclear systems, which could be the most feasible replacement system for nuclear energy.

Unlike nuclear power plants that rely on radioactive materials and large amounts of water for cooling, Global’s Dam-free wave energy system harnesses the power of ocean waves to produce clean energy without any harmful byproducts. According to the company, the materials used in this system have a life expectancy of at least 80 years before major replacement, making it a long-lasting and cost-effective solution.

By bringing the wave to shore, the Dam-free wave energy system has the potential to replace aging nuclear power plants and provide a sustainable energy source that doesn't harm the environment. With its stable base foundation generating wave energy cost-effectively on land, it can produce energy at a grid-scale level.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, Global’s Dam-free wave energy system also has economic benefits. It can create jobs and stimulate local economies, particularly in rural areas where energy infrastructure is lacking. Furthermore, reducing the demand for hydrocarbons in the energy space could help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

Welch's technology concept would be scalable, allowing for modular replication to provide power to cities or nations. The technology produces energy most efficiently, with the least environmental impact, and delivers the best price point to investors, consumers, and government entities.

Hydropower could be an excellent replacement for nuclear power sites and should be considered as part of the sustainable energy landscape when we look to the future. It is a clean and renewable source of energy that provides reliable, continuous production with minimal use of natural resources. By taking advantage of hydropower's vast potential, we can reduce the stress on our energy grid by providing additional capacity, stability, and flexibility for a more reliable and resilient energy mix.

The future of hydropower is certainly looking bright. However, there are challenges facing the development of onshore hydropower projects that must be overcome with careful planning, strong community engagement, and practical implementation. With our current energy grid unstable and unsustainable for the long term, hydropower is one of the few viable solutions that could bring balance to our over-extended energy sources. The use of innovative technologies like Welch's onshore wave pumps could improve efficiency in hydropower operations and maintenance and ensure that projects remain profitable for many years.

Hydropower has the potential to replace aging nuclear power plants and provide a reliable, sustainable source of energy for generations to come. With the potential to scale, low greenhouse gas emissions, and the ability to adapt to changing energy demands, hydropower is a smart choice for energy generation in the future.

