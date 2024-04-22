Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Fights China's Fentanyl War on US: Extinguishing America's Legacy, Murdering Our Next Generation

Kenneth W. Welch Jr. arrives at Stomp Fentanyl Fashion Show Georg Engelmann (L) and Kenneth W. Welch Jr. at Stomp Fentanyl Fashion Show

Visionary entrepreneur Kenneth W. Welch Jr. leverages his expertise to drive change and raise awareness about the fentanyl epidemic.

As custodians of this planet, it's our responsibility to find ways to live in harmony with nature and protect one another. We must take action against the fentanyl crisis threatening our society.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article published by Vents Magazine, Kenneth W. Welch Jr., the dynamic CEO of Moxie Media Marketing, Inc. and a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, is featured for his tireless efforts in creating a sustainable future while tackling pressing issues like the fentanyl epidemic. With a legacy of innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector, Welch is now combining his passion for sustainability with his love for music, marketing, and advertising to drive positive change.

Welch's journey as a sustainable innovator began with his groundbreaking work at Global Oceanic Designs and its associated companies, SeaDog Systems, Inc., Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc., and Moxie Media. Collectively known as "Global's Corporate Machine," these organizations have pioneered cutting-edge technologies such as wave-driven hydropower systems that harness the power of artificial on-shore or ocean-driven waves to generate clean, renewable energy. Welch's patented technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we power our planet while reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

"As custodians of this planet, it's our responsibility to find ways to live in harmony with nature," Welch says. "Sustainable energy is a crucial piece of that puzzle. By developing technologies that work with the Earth, rather than against it, we can create a brighter, greener future for generations to come."

Now, as the CEO of Moxie Media Marketing, Welch is channeling his passion for sustainability into a new venture aimed at driving positive change and raising awareness about important issues like the fentanyl epidemic. "Moxie Media is about more than just advertising," Welch explains. "It's about using our voice and our platform to make a difference in the world. Whether it's promoting sustainable brands or supporting important causes, we have the opportunity to shape the conversation and inspire action."

The fentanyl epidemic has become a leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States, claiming over 70,000 lives in 2021 alone. Deeply troubled by the devastating impact of fentanyl on communities across the country, Welch is determined to make a difference. "As custodians of this planet, we have a responsibility to protect and care for one another," he says. "The fentanyl crisis is a threat to the health and well-being of our society, and we must take action."

In his advocacy work, Welch has been vocal about the role that China and global supply chains play in the fentanyl epidemic. "We need to hold China accountable, along with all Global Supply Chains," Welch says. "This is a 'Global Issue' that requires 'International Cooperation and Pressure.' By working together and demanding action, we can help stem the tide of fentanyl and save countless lives!"

To further support this cause and others, Welch is launching the groundbreaking "Harmony of Generations" concert series through Moxie Media Marketing. These events aim to unite people across generations through music while supporting impactful causes and showcasing emerging technologies. The majority of the proceeds from the concert series will be donated to various key nonprofits, reflecting the diversity of societal issues close to Welch's heart.

"Music has a transcendent quality, able to unite people across backgrounds. With 'Harmony,' we want to channel that power not only to spotlight emerging artists but to support impactful causes along with exhibiting emerging & developing technologies," explained Welch. "These events are about more than just entertainment; they're about coming together as a community to make a difference."

Through his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, Kenneth W. Welch Jr. serves as an inspiration and a catalyst for change. His innovative solutions in sustainable energy, combined with his passion for music, marketing, and philanthropy, demonstrate the power of harnessing diverse skills and interests to create a better world.

"We all have a part to play in creating a better world," Welch says. "Whether it's through our work, our advocacy, or our daily actions, each of us has the power to make a difference. As custodians of this planet, it's our responsibility to use that power for good."

As Welch continues to lead the charge against the fentanyl epidemic and other pressing issues, his message of unity, sustainability, and compassion resonates as a powerful call to action. Through his visionary leadership and dedication to creating a brighter future, Kenneth W. Welch Jr. is not only making a difference but also inspiring others to join the fight for a better tomorrow.

