Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet Thursday February 23rd, 2023

February 21, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in person at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include a general board business and an update on current legislation. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.