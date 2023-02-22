Deepen AI Launches New Sensor Calibration Package for Startups and Educational Institutes
Users can pick any three target-based calibration features out of 20+ capabilities within the tool for only $6000 per year.
Our new sensor calibration package is designed to make the process easier and more accessible, while still offering high-quality solutions at an affordable price point.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a leading robotics and autonomous technology provider, has launched a new sensor calibration package designed for startups and educational institutes. The package is priced at $6000 per year and offers users the ability to pick any three calibration target-based features out of 20+ capabilities within the tool.
Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations. Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.
For a limited time, Deepen AI is offering the bundle at significantly lower prices. Universities as well as startups can avail of this offer and start their calibration journeys with Deepen AI.
"We understand the challenges that startups, small businesses, and educational institutes face when it comes to sensor calibration," said Deepen AI CEO, Mohammad Musa. "Our new sensor calibration package is designed to make the process easier and more accessible, while still offering high-quality solutions at an affordable price point."
Some of Deepen AI’s existing customers are already leveraging this offer. Docet AI is already calibrating its fleet of 10+ mobile robots on a daily basis using Deepen Calibrate.
“With Deepen Calibrate, we are able to visualize and inspect data with a few clicks, significantly bringing down the time taken for multi-sensor calibration while maintaining high levels of accuracy.” Arkady Sandler, CEO & Managing Partner, Docet AI
In addition to the calibration features, users will be able to purchase sensor fusion debugging support bundles as well, furthering their ability to calibrate their sensors effectively.
"Our goal is to support education and early-stage teams" added Mohammad Musa. "With our new sensor calibration package, we hope to provide them with the tools they need to develop safe and effective robotics, autonomous driving and ADAS solutions."
ADASTEC, an autonomous driving & robotics technology startup, is using Deepen Calibrate for multi-sensor calibration of L4 fully autonomous buses.
“Deepen Calibration suite has been a game-changer for ADASTEC. Since implementing it, we have achieved greater accuracy and cost savings by utilizing its comprehensive range of features. The suite has helped us save a significant amount of man-hours, reducing the time required for testing and development. The suite's powerful data visualization tools have also enabled us to review and respond to results instantly.” Dr. Ali Peker, CEO of ADASTEC
By leveraging 6+ years of experience in data annotation, Deepen AI has been able to regularly push the boundaries to innovate and bring the best-in-class features to their customers. Deepen AI's annotation tool is industry agnostic and can be used across all key industries such as Automotive, Robotics, Agriculture, Drones, etc. Deepen AI's annotation tools support all types of key cases like:
- Bounding boxes
- Semantic segmentation
- Polylines
- Scenario labeling
- Keypoints
Deepen Calibrate builds on top of the annotation expertise Deepen acquired over the years. It offers a wide range of target-based and targetless calibration products supporting different kinds of sensors like Camera, LiDAR, Radar, IMU, and more.
For more information about Deepen AI's new sensor calibration package, please visit https://www.deepen.ai/calibrate-package
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
