Sayers is Honored to Continue Long Term Partnership With St. Jude Children's Hospital
Sayers provides continued support for important technologies in cybersecurity & networking for St. Jude.VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September of last year, Sayers hosted their annual Mid-Year Sales Meeting in Nashville. One of their expressed goals of the meeting was to help fundraise for St. Jude. Sayers is a long-time supporter of St. Jude, having been involved with them since 2020. Their partnership has allowed them to help raise over $20,400 for the hospital. The team decided that they wanted to continue raising money throughout the year for St. Jude by hosting fundraising events and participating in other charitable team-building exercises throughout the year.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a leader in pediatric cancer treatment and research, as well as other childhood diseases. The hospital is dedicated to finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases through research and by providing all treatments free of charge for children in need, regardless of a family's ability to pay. In fact, no child is turned away from St. Jude due to an inability to pay for treatment at the hospital. To date, St. Jude has saved more children than any other institution in history with no cost or insurance requirements for families seeking treatment at the hospital.
The Sayers team is excited to continue its partnership and fundraising efforts with St. Jude Children's Hospital in 2023 and beyond. One of Sayers’ fundraising events included a BBQ Challenge, where the captain of the winning team, Ben Gale, had this to share, "Recently, Sayers provided an overview of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital based on our partnership and detailed the incredible work the hospital does with some history on the many thousands of children the hospital has helped since its founding in 1962. For our Sayers team-building activity with St. Jude as a focus for helping raise funds for the hospital, it was only natural to donate 100% of the money from the activity to the hospital."
The team at Sayers is also thrilled to announce that they have started a fundraising page where anyone can donate directly to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The page will be used for any fundraising efforts throughout the year, including their annual golf tournament and other events.
About the Company:
Sayers was founded in 1984 by former NFL player, Gale Sayers. They pride themselves on providing personalized cybersecurity and IT solutions that are designed to excel at solving the challenges that modern business leaders face. They have helped create, assess, and implement cybersecurity and other IT infrastructure solutions for their valued clientele. Their mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to continuously improve their client’s IT infrastructure while fostering a strong rapport with them. This allows Sayers to offer the best solutions for each client’s distinctive challenges and empowers their clients to create an IT infrastructure that is uniquely suited to their individual needs. Contact Sayers today to learn more about their exceptional customer support and custom IT solutions.
Chris Warfield
Sayers
+1 866-358-5226
hello@sayers.com