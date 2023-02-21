Charles Haldeman: A Memoir; Mid-Century Journeys of a Vagabond Author by Richard Haldeman

A memoir of an extraordinary man who lived in a remarkable period of history through the eyes of his younger brother

PITTSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and former journalist, English teacher, and college public relations director, Richard Haldeman has translated into words the life and experiences of a remarkable man who has lived through some of history’s horrific nightmares. Charles Haldeman: A Memoir; Mid-Century Journeys of a Vagabond Author is a compelling and engaging recount of a man that lived from 1931-1983, a man with unusual literary and artistic abilities, and a man with dreams and aspirations that crossed various continents.

Charles Haldeman, the author’s older brother, stars in this skillfully crafted biography that recounts his journey as a man hoping to identify his and his generation’s mission in the world in the mid-twentieth century. Charles, born in the Depression, lived six months as a child in Hitler’s Germany during the 1930s; grew up in a US Army town during World War II; and traveled, studied, and worked throughout the US and across continents.

“Seeking a country where the artist had the freedom to thrive, he made Greece his home, only to find ultimate disappointment in his “love affair with Greece.” Despite this disappointment and his early death, Charles Haldeman left a legacy of three novels that described a time in American and world history, giving voice to his “silent” generation. This memoir attempts to honor that legacy.”

— Richard Haldeman, author and brother of Charles Haldeman, an exceptional man of his time

This well-written memoir was written to rekindle the life and legacy of a deeply feeling human being who could not contain his ambitions within a single continent and was able to become an inspiration to people of his generation and the next.

Charles Haldeman: A Memoir; Mid-Century Journeys of a Vagabond Author

Written by Richard Haldeman

