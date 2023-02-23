World’s leading foresight advisory firm unveils insight on the future of geopolitics in 2023
New insight identifies the biggest ways technology could shift geopolitics in 2023
The conflict in Europe has been driven, not by diplomacy, but by drones (robots) supplied by Iran and Turkey.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new insight from the leading foresight advisory firm, Center for Innovating the Future (CIF), highlights the most significant ways technology could shift geopolitics in 2023. The insight, titled “Geopolitics and Tech: Mapping the Biggest Shifts for 2023,” outlines unprecedented changes on the world stage, affecting everything from globalization to sustainability to finance.
The insight identifies ten new vectors that are likely to be of particular concern in 2023, including:
Disinformation War
Crypto Trade
Turbulent Space
“As the biggest war in Europe since World War II enters its second year, technology is driving geopolitics in unprecedented ways,” said Abishur Prakash, co-founder of CIF. "The conflict in Europe has been driven, not by diplomacy, but by drones (robots) supplied by Iran and Turkey. And, on the ground, algorithms and internet, supplied by Silicon Valley, are helping track casualties and keep society and economy online.”
CIF’s insight builds on the current geopolitical status quo, where the biggest tensions between the US and China today have to do with chips (Taiwan) and apps (TikTok). And, where the protests in Iran are being supported by private satellites beaming down internet - out of the control of Tehran.
