Center for Innovating the Future Publishes “AI For Gen Z” - A Book for a Generation With an Attention Span of a Tweet

A Gen Z Decodes the Future With AI for Gen ZTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Innovating the Future (CIF) is proud to launch “AI For Gen Z”, most likely world’s first book written by a Gen Z for Gen Z. As Gen Z is spending time on TikTok or looking to become crypto millionaires, a starkly different reality - driven by AI or artificial intelligence - awaits them. AI is rapidly reconfiguring the world and will decide everything for Gen Z: what jobs are available to them, where they can work and live, what skills they will need, and new challenges that they will face.
The unique thing is that Gen Z have practically grown up on the Internet, with social media, smart phones, and apps. From what shows to watch to what news they consume to which videos are recommended to what food they should buy, AI is already deciding and defining Gen Z lifestyles. Yet, the very technology they find so amusing and captivating will be redefining and disrupting their future. And, most Gen Z are clueless about how AI is and will be remaking their world.
For example, yesterday, nuclear weapons kept leaders awake at night. Tomorrow, Gen Z will be dealing with autonomous weapons. Yesterday, human politicians took society forward. Tomorrow, Gen Z will be trusting virtual politicians to save the day. Yesterday, companies relied on human workforces for profit and success. Tomorrow, Gen Z will be competing against machines for jobs.
Written by a Gen Z for Gen Z, “AI for Gen Z” sheds light on how AI is intersecting with a generation that is mostly unprepared and unaware of what’s coming. It shows the various intricacies that AI is bringing to Gen Z and that, with each passing year, will only become more confusing and frustrating for Gen Z.
Ayush Prakash, a student of Philosophy, is currently researching how AI is and will be transforming ethics and what that means for his generation and beyond. Born in Australia and growing up in Canada, he has witnessed dramatic changes, not just Covid-19, over the course of his life. He is passionate about making Gen Z informed and successful in a world that will be totally disrupted by AI.
