STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for the United Kingdom (UK)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for the United Kingdom (UK). This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is October 2022
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
Subsection 9 – Environmental Permitting/Industrial Emission – England and Wales was updated due to amendments to Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
Subsection 12 – European Pollutant Release and Transfer Register – Retained EU Requirements was updated due to minor amendments to Regulation (EC) No 166/2006, as applicable to the UK.
Updates were made to Appendix 2-A (previously 2-B), “Descriptions of Development, Selection Criteria and Information for Environmental Impact Assessment” due to amendments to Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 and Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (Wales) Regulations 2017. In addition, the comparable provisions for Scotland (as previously detailed in Appendix 2-C, which has now been removed) and Northern Ireland were incorporated into this Appendix. As a result, Appendix 2-A now applies to all of the United Kingdom.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
Previous Subsection 4 – Greenhouse Gas Emissions – Great Britain – EU Emissions Trading Scheme – Requirements Applicable until December 31, 2020 was removed. The UK ETS has replaced the EU ETS effective January 1, 2021.
New Subsection 4 – Facilities with Environmental Permits – Northern Ireland was added to incorporate requirements of Pollution Prevention and Control (Industrial Emissions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2013.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
Subsection 5 – Exempt Waste Operations – England and Wales was updated due to amendments to the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
Subsection 7 – Hazardous Waste Requirements – England and Wales was updated to clarify that the requirements for registration and notification of premises carrying out activities involving hazardous waste only apply in Wales. An additional question in this subsection was also updated due to minor amendments to the Hazardous Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2005 and the Hazardous Waste (Wales) Regulations 2005.
Subsection 8 – Duty of Care – Scotland was updated due to amendments to the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
The introductory notes to Subsection 9 – Authorizations for Activities Associated with the Water Environment – Scotland were updated due to amendments to the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 and the publication of a new 2022 version of the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011: A Practical Guide.
Section 6.0 – Above and Below Ground Tank Management
Subsection 6 – Piping, Valves and Gauges for Above Ground Oil Storage Tanks – Scotland was updated due to amendments to the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.
Previous Subsections 8 – 12 regarding guidance related to tanks that store flammable liquids were removed from this section.
Section 8.0 – PCBs
Subsection 1 – Registration, Prohibitions, Decontamination and Labeling was updated due to amendments to Environmental Protection (Disposal of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and other Dangerous Substances) (England and Wales) Regulations 2000 and Environmental Protection (Disposal of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and other Dangerous Substances) (Scotland) Regulations 2000. These amendments relate to PCB contamination thresholds for transformers. Northern Ireland has not yet adopted the amendments. However, Northern Ireland has been in consultation to make comparable amendments since these new requirements for PCB contamination thresholds are required as per Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019.
Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety
Minor updates were made to Appendix 10-D (previously 10-C), “Safety Signs” due to amendments to Health and Safety (Safety Signs and Signals) Regulations 1996 and Health and Safety (Safety Signs and Signals) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1996.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Mark Collins
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
Subsection 9 – Environmental Permitting/Industrial Emission – England and Wales was updated due to amendments to Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
Subsection 12 – European Pollutant Release and Transfer Register – Retained EU Requirements was updated due to minor amendments to Regulation (EC) No 166/2006, as applicable to the UK.
Updates were made to Appendix 2-A (previously 2-B), “Descriptions of Development, Selection Criteria and Information for Environmental Impact Assessment” due to amendments to Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 and Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) (Wales) Regulations 2017. In addition, the comparable provisions for Scotland (as previously detailed in Appendix 2-C, which has now been removed) and Northern Ireland were incorporated into this Appendix. As a result, Appendix 2-A now applies to all of the United Kingdom.
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
Previous Subsection 4 – Greenhouse Gas Emissions – Great Britain – EU Emissions Trading Scheme – Requirements Applicable until December 31, 2020 was removed. The UK ETS has replaced the EU ETS effective January 1, 2021.
New Subsection 4 – Facilities with Environmental Permits – Northern Ireland was added to incorporate requirements of Pollution Prevention and Control (Industrial Emissions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2013.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
Subsection 5 – Exempt Waste Operations – England and Wales was updated due to amendments to the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
Subsection 7 – Hazardous Waste Requirements – England and Wales was updated to clarify that the requirements for registration and notification of premises carrying out activities involving hazardous waste only apply in Wales. An additional question in this subsection was also updated due to minor amendments to the Hazardous Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2005 and the Hazardous Waste (Wales) Regulations 2005.
Subsection 8 – Duty of Care – Scotland was updated due to amendments to the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
The introductory notes to Subsection 9 – Authorizations for Activities Associated with the Water Environment – Scotland were updated due to amendments to the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011 and the publication of a new 2022 version of the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011: A Practical Guide.
Section 6.0 – Above and Below Ground Tank Management
Subsection 6 – Piping, Valves and Gauges for Above Ground Oil Storage Tanks – Scotland was updated due to amendments to the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Regulations 2011.
Previous Subsections 8 – 12 regarding guidance related to tanks that store flammable liquids were removed from this section.
Section 8.0 – PCBs
Subsection 1 – Registration, Prohibitions, Decontamination and Labeling was updated due to amendments to Environmental Protection (Disposal of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and other Dangerous Substances) (England and Wales) Regulations 2000 and Environmental Protection (Disposal of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and other Dangerous Substances) (Scotland) Regulations 2000. These amendments relate to PCB contamination thresholds for transformers. Northern Ireland has not yet adopted the amendments. However, Northern Ireland has been in consultation to make comparable amendments since these new requirements for PCB contamination thresholds are required as per Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019.
Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety
Minor updates were made to Appendix 10-D (previously 10-C), “Safety Signs” due to amendments to Health and Safety (Safety Signs and Signals) Regulations 1996 and Health and Safety (Safety Signs and Signals) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1996.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Mark Collins
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn