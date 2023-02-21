Submit Release
New Middle Grade Novel Expands Human Trafficking Awareness

Cover of the the middle grade novel "It Happened on Saturday." The image features the back of girl standing in grass, looking at an open gate to a horse pasture. On the sides you see beautiful dark green trees. The sky is blue, and that is where the book

“It Happened on Saturday” expands human trafficking awareness for tweens. It is available wherever books are sold.

A headshot of Sydney Dunlap, a caucasian woman in her 40s with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing a teal shirt.

Sydney Dunlap, author of "It Happened on Saturday."

“It Happened on Saturday” by Sydney Dunlap hits bookstores

This book could, literally, save your life.”
— Kathryn Erskine, National Book Award-winning author of “Mockingbird”
HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of youth under eighteen are lured or forced into trafficking in the United States every year. After working with young trafficking survivors, former teacher Sydney Dunlap realized there was a gap in youth literature tackling this challenging topic.

Dunlap’s debut novel, “It Happened on Saturday,” is one of the only middle grade books thematically focused on human trafficking. The book also explores internet safety, friendship, and trauma recovery in an age-appropriate way for tween readers. Published by Jolly Fish Press, an imprint of North Star Editions, the book was released today worldwide.

“It Happened on Saturday” follows Julia, a thirteen-year-old who garners attention from Tyler after posting a picture of herself on social media. The two build a relationship over direct messages, but Julia’s world is turned upside down when she discovers Tyler’s true intentions. Julia fiercely guards her secret, but keeping silent could allow her friends to fall into the same trap.

Dunlap consulted with law enforcement, an anti-trafficking crisis response organization, a trafficking survivor and middle school beta readers to ensure the novel was realistic and accessible.

According to Kirkus Reviews, a premier literary magazine, “It Happened on Saturday” is “a powerful work.” Other reviewers agree it is a must-read.

“I hope every young person, every parent, and everyone who works with young people will read this book. It’s that important.” —Barbara Roberts, author of “Nikki on the Line”

“I believe it will leave readers with real courage, like main character Julia’s—courage to speak their truth and courage to protect each other.”—Kelly J. Baptist, author of “Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero”

“It Happened on Saturday” is written for older middle grade readers (ages 10-14) and includes an author’s note, author Q&A and a discussion guide. It is available for purchase wherever books are sold.

###

About the Author

Sydney Dunlap is a former elementary school teacher who has worked with at-risk youth in a variety of settings. She enjoys reading and writing heartfelt, hopeful fiction that expands young readers’ awareness of tough topics. She is a published poet and also has written for a newspaper. “It Happened on Saturday” is her debut novel for tweens. Sydney and her family currently live in Texas.

