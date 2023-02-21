New Middle Grade Novel Expands Human Trafficking Awareness
“It Happened on Saturday” expands human trafficking awareness for tweens. It is available wherever books are sold.
“It Happened on Saturday” by Sydney Dunlap hits bookstores
This book could, literally, save your life.”HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of youth under eighteen are lured or forced into trafficking in the United States every year. After working with young trafficking survivors, former teacher Sydney Dunlap realized there was a gap in youth literature tackling this challenging topic.
— Kathryn Erskine, National Book Award-winning author of “Mockingbird”
Dunlap’s debut novel, “It Happened on Saturday,” is one of the only middle grade books thematically focused on human trafficking. The book also explores internet safety, friendship, and trauma recovery in an age-appropriate way for tween readers. Published by Jolly Fish Press, an imprint of North Star Editions, the book was released today worldwide.
“It Happened on Saturday” follows Julia, a thirteen-year-old who garners attention from Tyler after posting a picture of herself on social media. The two build a relationship over direct messages, but Julia’s world is turned upside down when she discovers Tyler’s true intentions. Julia fiercely guards her secret, but keeping silent could allow her friends to fall into the same trap.
Dunlap consulted with law enforcement, an anti-trafficking crisis response organization, a trafficking survivor and middle school beta readers to ensure the novel was realistic and accessible.
According to Kirkus Reviews, a premier literary magazine, “It Happened on Saturday” is “a powerful work.” Other reviewers agree it is a must-read.
“This book could, literally, save your life.” —Kathryn Erskine, National Book Award-winning author of “Mockingbird”
“I hope every young person, every parent, and everyone who works with young people will read this book. It’s that important.” —Barbara Roberts, author of “Nikki on the Line”
“I believe it will leave readers with real courage, like main character Julia’s—courage to speak their truth and courage to protect each other.”—Kelly J. Baptist, author of “Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero”
“It Happened on Saturday” is written for older middle grade readers (ages 10-14) and includes an author’s note, author Q&A and a discussion guide. It is available for purchase wherever books are sold.
###
About the Author
Sydney Dunlap is a former elementary school teacher who has worked with at-risk youth in a variety of settings. She enjoys reading and writing heartfelt, hopeful fiction that expands young readers’ awareness of tough topics. She is a published poet and also has written for a newspaper. “It Happened on Saturday” is her debut novel for tweens. Sydney and her family currently live in Texas.
Emily Gibson
Emily E Communications
egibson@emilyecommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other