Superhero Fans Rejoice: Shawn Peters' "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt" hits bookstores
Second book in the Logan Foster middle grade series now available worldwide
Action-packed, full of heart, and laugh-out-loud funny”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell the differences between good and bad, even amongst superhumans. Just ask Logan Foster. Filled with superheroes, supervillains, and epic showdowns, "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt," the second book in the acclaimed middle grade series, launches today from author Shawn Peters and publisher HarperCollins.
— Erika Lewis, author of “The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts”
According to Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association, “Readers will cheer the smart, earnest narrator as he works to save the world while heroically seeking clues to what makes other people tick and to his own hidden past.”
For readers, it’s been a year since Logan’s daring escape in “The Unforgettable Logan Foster,” but it’s only been a few weeks to him. Thirty-thousand, two-hundred and forty-two minutes, in fact. “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt” chronicles the ongoing adventures of Logan, a neurodivergent orphan with an eidetic memory. When superheroes mysteriously start to disappear, all signs point to a supervillain who may also hold clues to Logan’s past.
Along with his superpowered foster parents and friends, Logan tries to save the day and uncover the truth about his birth family before it’s too late.
Packed with all the elements of a comic book series, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt” tackles topics of agency, acceptance, and friendship. From super battles to teleportation chases to Dungeons & Dragons games, the fast-paced book is approachable for all readers and has garnered glowing reviews.
"Action-packed, full of heart, and laugh-out-loud funny, Logan Foster isn't a superhero, but the world cannot survive without him! This sequel will have kids reading under their covers with flashlights to find out what happens next!" raves Erika Lewis, author of the acclaimed series “The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts.”
The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt is “a superhero adventure epic that could go toe-to-toe with any DC or Marvel series!” proclaims Ben Gartner, author of “The Eye of Ra” series and the upcoming “One Giant Leap.”
Sam Subity, the author of “The Last Shadow Warrior,” says, “Along [Logan’s] journey, I guffawed, I got choked up, and I cheered out loud as the story rushed along to an epic, explosive conclusion.”
Both books in the Logan Foster series are written for middle grade readers (ages 9 - 12) and are available for purchase wherever books are sold.
###
About the Author
Shawn Peters has written professionally for television and advertising for more than two decades. His debut middle grade novel, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster,” was published in January 2022. The highly anticipated sequel, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt,” was released on January 3, 2023. The books are available for purchase wherever books are sold. Married to a superhero public school teacher and a father of two kids, Shawn is a suburban-dad trope-fest. After years of coaching his kids’ teams and playing old-man softball, he now spends his spare time jogging slowly, comparing IPAs with other dads, and making ultra-nerdy Dungeons and Dragons puns.
Emily Gibson
Emily E Communications
+1 720-239-2809
egibson@emilyecommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Other