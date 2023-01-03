Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,102 in the last 365 days.

Superhero Fans Rejoice: Shawn Peters' "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt" hits bookstores

The book cover of "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt" features the name of the book in purple font. Below, an illustration of a boy in a green shirt and dark hair coming off an escalator. Behind him, are multiple superheroes and supervillains.

"The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt," the second book in the Logan Foster middle grade series from author Shawn Peters and publisher HarperCollins, launched on January 3, 2023. It is available wherever books are sold.

Second book in the Logan Foster middle grade series now available worldwide

Action-packed, full of heart, and laugh-out-loud funny”
— Erika Lewis, author of “The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts”
BOSTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell the differences between good and bad, even amongst superhumans. Just ask Logan Foster. Filled with superheroes, supervillains, and epic showdowns, "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt," the second book in the acclaimed middle grade series, launches today from author Shawn Peters and publisher HarperCollins.

According to Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association, “Readers will cheer the smart, earnest narrator as he works to save the world while heroically seeking clues to what makes other people tick and to his own hidden past.”

For readers, it’s been a year since Logan’s daring escape in “The Unforgettable Logan Foster,” but it’s only been a few weeks to him. Thirty-thousand, two-hundred and forty-two minutes, in fact. “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt” chronicles the ongoing adventures of Logan, a neurodivergent orphan with an eidetic memory. When superheroes mysteriously start to disappear, all signs point to a supervillain who may also hold clues to Logan’s past.

Along with his superpowered foster parents and friends, Logan tries to save the day and uncover the truth about his birth family before it’s too late.

Packed with all the elements of a comic book series, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt” tackles topics of agency, acceptance, and friendship. From super battles to teleportation chases to Dungeons & Dragons games, the fast-paced book is approachable for all readers and has garnered glowing reviews.

"Action-packed, full of heart, and laugh-out-loud funny, Logan Foster isn't a superhero, but the world cannot survive without him! This sequel will have kids reading under their covers with flashlights to find out what happens next!" raves Erika Lewis, author of the acclaimed series “The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts.”

The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt is “a superhero adventure epic that could go toe-to-toe with any DC or Marvel series!” proclaims Ben Gartner, author of “The Eye of Ra” series and the upcoming “One Giant Leap.”

Sam Subity, the author of “The Last Shadow Warrior,” says, “Along [Logan’s] journey, I guffawed, I got choked up, and I cheered out loud as the story rushed along to an epic, explosive conclusion.”

Both books in the Logan Foster series are written for middle grade readers (ages 9 - 12) and are available for purchase wherever books are sold.

###


About the Author
Shawn Peters has written professionally for television and advertising for more than two decades. His debut middle grade novel, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster,” was published in January 2022. The highly anticipated sequel, “The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt,” was released on January 3, 2023. The books are available for purchase wherever books are sold. Married to a super­hero public school teacher and a father of two kids, Shawn is a suburban-dad trope-fest. After years of coaching his kids’ teams and playing old-man softball, he now spends his spare time jogging slowly, comparing IPAs with other dads, and making ultra-nerdy Dungeons and Dragons puns.

Emily Gibson
Emily E Communications
+1 720-239-2809
egibson@emilyecommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Superhero Fans Rejoice: Shawn Peters' "The Unforgettable Logan Foster and the Shadow of Doubt" hits bookstores

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.