SPJ and NLA partner for Sunshine Week 2023
Sunshine Week aims to promote open government and shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy. It will be held March 12-18, 2023.
The Society of Professional Journalists is partnering with the News Leaders Association to host Sunshine Week, March 12-18.
— SPJ National President Claire Regan
Launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors (now NLA), Sunshine Week aims to promote open government and shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy.
“Our Sunshine Week partnership with the NLA allows two dedicated journalism organizations to highlight the critical importance of access to public information,” said SPJ Freedom of Information Committee Chair Jodi Rave Spotted Bear. “We’re here to support and encourage local, state, tribal and U.S. citizens to fully engage in their right to freedom of information from all levels of government.”
“We are excited by our partnership with SPJ to promote open government during Sunshine Week,” said NLA Executive Director Myriam Marquez. “Democracy thrives with an informed citizenry, and Sunshine Week highlights the challenges facing our nation and the opportunities to ensure public information remains public.”
There are several ways to participate in Sunshine Week. If your news organization would like to submit stories, editorials, columns, cartoons or graphics for public use, email your content links to contact@sunshineweek.org. You can also participate on social media by tweeting @SunshineWeek or using #SunshineWeek. If your organization is holding an event to highlight this year’s Sunshine Week, be sure to let us know.
“This enduring initiative has been crucial for journalists and concerned citizens to gain access to public information at a time when various local, state and federal agencies continue to set up obstacles to the First Amendment and the people’s right to know what their government is doing,” said NLA President Alison Gerber.
“An open government, FOIA and press freedom are the pillars of our democracy. SPJ is committed to shining a light where the flow of information is impeded,” said SPJ National President Claire Regan.
Join SPJ and NLA in the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community. It’s your right to know. Keep an eye on the Sunshine Week website for more information.
