PayComplete launches new range of customisable, cloud-connected, retail cash management devices
New SPS range automates cash management, so retailers can free-up staff to focus on customer service & reduce back-office cash management costs.
All retailers worldwide, small, medium and large, want to reduce the cost of cash and improve the customer experience. Our technology makes this possible.”MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash management platform PayComplete has today launched a new range of integrated front-end cash recyclers and smart safes - as retailers worldwide continue to adopt self-service and payment automation technologies and seek to reduce the costs associated with manual back-office cash management.
The new range is customisable, versatile and compact: designed to work in a broad range of retail environments from high-street retailers, QSR and grocery to hospitality, leisure and travel brands.
Compact enough to fit under a standard shop counter, the devices also have unique fully-customisable facias that can support third-party advertising or carry in-store branding.
They allow consumers to pay with cash as payment or part-payment when integrated into checkouts, free up staff from handling cash, and streamline both cashier service and back office cash management by removing manual cash handling from the process.
Simon James, Global Co-President, PayComplete, said:
“All retailers worldwide, small, medium and large, want to reduce the cost of cash and improve the customer experience. Our technology makes this possible.
“By automating cash acceptance in the checkout process, retailers reduce the risk of losses through leakage and error, free up staff time to focus on customer service, and can affordably enable cash payments at self-service checkouts.
“Like all our devices, this new range comes embedded with our proprietary cloud-hosted IoT platform Connect, giving retailers real-time visibility of cash positions across the business, through a single screen, from anywhere in the world.
“Finally, the uniquely customisable and compact design is elegant and discreet - giving retailers the flexibility to house the devices inconspicuously under counters or use the patented fascia design to open up new revenue streams through targeted retail advertising.”
The SPS 50N and SPS 100N are note-recyclers of differing capacities, while the SPS 50C is designed for coins. Complementing the SPS range is the SDS-300, a Compact Smart Safe that can be situated under-counter at the retail front end or used as a small back-office safe.
With sealed bag technology and Connect embedded, a retailer can see real-time values across an estate of cash recyclers and smart safes. Where available in regions with PayComplete’s existing CIT (Cash In Transit) connectivity, retailers can benefit from provisional credit – freeing up more cash more quickly.
PayComplete is a global cash management platform that provides retailers with cloud-based software, devices and services to modernise and streamline cash-based transactions.
At the core of our business is our manufacturer-agnostic IoT platform for cash transactions that runs on a broad range of devices, including cash recyclers, PoS systems, kiosks, vending machines, smart safes and more.
With a global customer base including retail (Foot Locker, Zara), grocery (Iceland, Carrefour), QSR (Moto, Burger King), leisure (Legoland, Savoy), transportation (TfL, Arriva) and financial service customers, our highly-customisable software, high-quality devices and dedicated customer service support take the chaos out of cash management - reducing costs, eliminating risks & enhancing productivity.
Our platform, supported by partnerships with cash-in-transit businesses, allows retailers to improve cash flows by banking cash at the point of sale and provides full real-time visibility over the movement of physical cash across any business.
We are a global company with 22 offices in 18 countries across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and more than 1,000 employees.
