ATTORNEY KEISHA PERRY WALKER JOINS POWERHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT LAW FIRM CARTER + WOODARD AS OF COUNSEL
Entertainment law firm Carter + Woodard announces attorney, Keisha Perry Walker, Esq. to serve in an Of Counsel role.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment law firm Carter + Woodard announces attorney, Keisha Perry Walker, Esq. to serve in an Of Counsel role. Walker’s primary focus is film and television where she provides counsel to television/film production companies, producers, directors, executives, below-the-line personnel, and talent in the development, financing, acquisition, production, and exploitation of scripted and unscripted television projects, commercials, feature-length films, and documentaries as well as advising on and negotiating union agreements. Keisha also represents recording artists, record producers, songwriters, managers, executives, independent labels, and digital influencers across the country.
"I am honored to join forces with Carter + Woodard in this capacity. I have had the pleasure of working across the table from Uwonda and Donald throughout my career and they are leaders in the Entertainment industry. I believe this collaboration will be beneficial to our collective clients, future clients, and also set the foundation for a new frontier of how attorneys collaborate to better serve their markets. There is truly power in a well-organized, synergistic, and professional movement. We will represent this in a way that has yet to be done before.” - Keisha Perry Walker
Veteran attorneys Uwonda S. Carter, Esq. and Donald M. Woodard, Esq. previously joined forces in early 2021 to start the entertainment law firm, Carter + Woodard. The firm is driven to deliver an unmatched level of care to clients and will offer clients the opportunity to work with leading attorneys who are true power players in the entertainment industry. Carter + Woodard provides an option of an African American-owned full-service entertainment law firm. Leaders across the country are calling for support of Black-owned businesses and professionals, to offer more diverse options for representation and with Mrs. Walker as an addition to the team, Carter + Woodard will continue making monumental differences in an industry that stands in need of change, and equal opportunity.
“When we agreed to form Carter + Woodard, our goal was to offer outstanding legal service in all fields of entertainment, including film and television. As we celebrate the second anniversary of our firm, it is important to continue to grow the firm’s expertise in each of these areas. Atlanta has a thriving film and television industry, and we recognize the opportunities in this area will continue to increase exponentially. The addition of Keisha to Carter + Woodard, and her vast experience allows us to better serve our clients’ film and television needs with an exceptional level of service. We are very excited for this partnership and what it means for our current and future clients as well as our respective practices.” - Uwonda S. Carter, Esq. + Donald M. Woodard, Esq.
Carter + Woodard has been named Billboard Top Music Lawyers of 2021 and 2022, also being recognized in Hits Daily Double. Carter + Woodard has represented some of the biggest acts and representatives in entertainment, and has received notable praise such as:
“Donald is a seasoned professional who is highly respected by both the artists and business community. He is a very effective, practical and tough but fair negotiator. Donald has always embraced the artist's point of view, which is why so many of them have flocked to tap into his expertise over the years. I would recommend Donald, Uwonda, and their new firm to anyone seeking high level counsel in the entertainment space and cannot wait to work with his firm on future endeavors.” - LA Reid
"Uwonda has been my attorney for 9 going on 10 years now and was already a key role player in Atlanta entertainment long before that. I'm honored to be a part of her journey as we celebrate this big move with Donald." - Metro Boomin
“When I became famous, I didn’t really know what I needed. After meeting Uwonda, I knew instantly she would be a good fit for my team, not only because she was passionate about her profession but because I knew she would have my best interest at hand.” – Lil Yachty
“When I was looking for an entertainment lawyer, I wanted someone who was well respected in the entertainment community, who had experience, understood the culture of the industry and had power to make things happen. Donald checked all of the boxes, so it was an easy decision to hire him as my entertainment attorney. I am excited to be a part of this new chapter for his firm with Uwonda and what it means for Atlanta and the industry.” - Summer Walker
“Keisha Perry Walker and team have been an amazing addition to my production team. The professionalism is beyond expectations. Her attention to detail stands above any level of legal advice and service that I have ever received. Mrs. Perry Walker, as legal counsel, is thorough, yet efficient. From contracts, copyrights, and much more, they have been a huge part of my ability, as a Producer, to run a smooth production from start to finish. I am ecstatic about our next chapter together as she joins Uwonda and Donald at Carter + Woodard.” - Melissa Young (Producer)
“Keisha was very professional and expedited our services. I was very satisfied and would recommend her services to anyone looking for knowledgeable and efficient counsel in the film and television industry. She went above and beyond during negotiations. I truly was pleased and know the exceptional level of service will continue as she joins Carter + Woodard." - Autumn Bailey (Producer)
“Attorney Walker’s personal touch combined with her intellectual prowess makes her a valuable part of our team. Her expertise and ability to represent us in both film and music matters has been instrumental in our success. We look forward to continuing our work with her, Uwonda and Donald at Carter +Woodard.” - David Banner (Artist/Actor)
Outside of these notable co-signs. Uwonda S. Carter, Donald M. Woodard, and Keisha Perry Walker have individually, and collectively achieved the following accomplishments:
- Represented Metro Boomin and the rollout and release of the “Heroes and Villains” LP (USC)
- Represented Lil Yachty with his rollout of the No. 1 Rock album – “Let’s Start Here” (USC)
- Represented DJ Drama on the Grammy-winning album “Call Me if You Get Lost” with Tyler The Creator (USC)
- Represented Kelly Rowland’s appearance in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” and the Lifetime movie franchise “Merry Liddle Christmas,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding” and “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” (USC)
- Represented Summer Walker in connection with the release of her sophomore album “Still Over It”, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 breaking the record for most album streams in a single day by a female artist on Apple Music and broke their previous record for largest streaming debut-week for a female R&B. (DMW)
- Negotiated the largest “drill” deal of the year for recording artists “41” with Republic Records. (DMW)
- Renegotiated a multi-million-dollar record deal for NLE Choppa with Warner Records. (DMW)
- Represented Big Boi of the legendary hip-hop group OutKast in connection with the A&E Television Network television series “RV There Yet”. (DMW)
- Provided production legal services for Kevin Hart’s company Hartbeat on several projects including a 2023 Super Bowl commercial. (KPW)
- Provided production legal for multiple television projects produced by Eric Rhone and Cedric the Entertainer’s company “Bird and A Bear Entertainment.” (KPW)
- Served as production counsel in 2023 for various film and television projects with an aggregate budget exceeding $50M. (KPW)
- Represented a client’s newly launched eyeglass brand which has exceeded $2.5M in first year sales. (KPW)
About Keisha Perry Walker
With nearly 20 years of experience as a transactional attorney, Keisha Perry Walker, Esq. serves as Of Counsel to Carter + Woodard. Walker’s primary focus is film and television where she provides counsel to television production companies, producers, directors, executives, below-the-line personnel, and talent in the development, financing, acquisition, production, and exploitation of scripted and unscripted television projects, commercials, feature-length films, and documentaries as well as advising on and negotiating union agreements. Keisha also represents recording artists, record producers, songwriters, managers, executives, independent labels, and digital influencers across the country. Her past and present client roster includes Grammy-nominated artists, producers, and songwriters as well as a some of Hollywood’s top talent, production companies, writers, producers and directors such as Roger Bobb, Tichina Arnold, Alijah Kai, Jamila Mustafa, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Terri J. Vaughn, Cas Sigers, Plies, David Banner, Bankulli, and Digital Influencers De’arra Taylor, Ken Walker, and Christianee Porter p/k/a “The Christi Show.” Walker has served as counsel on numerous film, television, and new media projects throughout her career for platforms such as Fox, BET, TV-One, Lifetime, Bravo, Netflix, Tubi, Hulu, Bounce, Tyler Perry Studios, Eric Rhone and “Cedric the Entertainer’s” Bird and A Bear Entertainment, and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions to name a few. She also acts as a strategic consultant and legal counsel to business owners, helping them to establish proper procedures, practices, partnerships, and unique avenues that help multiply their revenue. She has negotiated client deals with major corporations such as Verizon, Diageo, Google, Sony, McDonald’s, Zaxby’s, Mac, EOS, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Kate Spade, and Coca-Cola. Her innate ability to cultivate strategic partnerships helped Mrs. Walker to make her career what it is today. Mrs. Walker understands the necessity of building solid relationships. Her method of networking coupled with her character, integrity, and her ability to relate to people has been a springboard to some of her most powerful relationships. Mrs. Walker’s tenacity, knowledge, and perseverance has built a successful and durable practice in the industry.
About Carter + Woodard
Uwonda S. Carter is a transactional attorney who advises clients on both business and entertainment and is licensed to practice in Georgia and New York. In 2017, BESLA named Uwonda as its Entertainment Lawyer of the Year and in 2011 she was honored by ASCAP in its “Women behind the Music” series. Uwonda is a founding member and former vice president of the Black Women in Entertainment Law Foundation; a member of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyer Association; NARAS (The Recording Academy) and the Entertainment and Sports Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia, where she served as the Entertainment Vice-Chair for six years. Uwonda earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University and subsequently earned a Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law.
Donald M. Woodard is a transactional entertainment lawyer representing talent and companies in the music, television/film, new media and technology, and sports industries. Donald’s impressive legal career was spent primarily practicing law with AMLAW 100 law firms. He is recognized as a Georgia Super Lawyer and has been listed in Who’s Who in Black Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “40 Under 40 Rising Stars,” and the 100 Most Influential People in Entertainment by Rolling Out. Donald is a frequent speaker on the lecture circuit. He is a member of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association where he previously served on the board of the organization. He is member of the Sports Lawyers Association and is a former member of the Board of Governors for the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammy’s) and is the former Chairman of the Black Women Film Network, the first man to ever serve in such a capacity. Donald is a graduate of Morehouse College and Indiana University-Maurer School of Law, Bloomington
Austin Thach
The Forefront Group
austin@theforefrontgroup.co
Visit us on social media:
Other