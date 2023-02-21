Coyote Hole Craft Beverages Launches Adventure Series Cider Line for a Cause
Coyote Hole is launching a new hard cider series with consumer cost in mind while donating a portion of every cider to the Cystic Fibrosis FoundationMINERAL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coyote Hole Craft Beverages announced that they are launching a new hard cider series aimed at a lower consumer cost, called their Adventure Series. The series will include four new ciders, all with a 5.2% ABV and sold in 12oz cans, 1/6 BBL and ½ BBL kegs. The four flavors will be Green Apple, Dry Hopped, Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Pear and are ready for every adventure.
“If the pandemic didn’t bring enough hardships to everyone, 2022 brought on new financial hardships with inflation and a recession. Coyote Hole has always produced high quality hard ciders made from 100% real apples grown here in Virginia” said Chris Denkers, CEO of Coyote Hole. “The pandemic pushed people to enjoy the outdoors more and adventure out and explore this world which has always been at the core for us here. This new line of ciders brings our adventurous spirit out as we make a line of ciders that was cost conscious to the consumers while keeping to the highest quality that our consumers know us by. We will also be donating a portion of every Adventure Pack sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of two very special twin boys who can now live an adventurous life due to the amazing advancements the foundation has made in the fight to cure Cystic Fibrosis.”
The Adventure Series is looking to launch in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. in early March of 2023 and will be sold in 6 packs of each individual flavor and in draft. Coyote Hole is also excited to announce that they will be offering the Adventure Series in a 12 pack variety pack which will include three ciders of each of the four flavors in 12oz cans.
Coyote Hole Craft Beverages is a farm winery and brewery crafting premium hard ciders, sangrias, wines and craft beer from locally sourced Virginia agriculture. Located in the heart of the Lake Anna region in Mineral, Coyote Hole hosts events year round and has its production building, tasting room and craft kitchen located onsite. To learn more about Coyote Hole Craft Beverages, visit CoyoteHole.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.
