SUNATION ENERGY AWARDED CONTRACT IN BAITING HOLLOW, N.Y.

A rendering of The Harvest model home for The Estates at Baiting Hollow A rendering of one of three options for houses at The Estates at Baiting Hollow SUNation Energy logo

Net Zero Energy Ready Homes

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, has been selected to provide solar, battery storage, EV charging, along with adaptive energy management controls by the Baiting Hollow Development Group for their net zero energy ready homes currently under construction.

The Estates at Baiting Hollow will consist of 29 homes and be the first sustainable development in the area. While most homes prioritize insulation, LED lighting and energy efficient appliances, The Estates at Baiting Hollow, located on the North Shore of Long Island, will also incorporate electric consumption mitigation and controllability.

SUNation Energy, located in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., was chosen by BHDG to install solar panel arrays, Tesla Powerwall, SPAN IO smart load centers, and SPAN Connect EV chargers along with customizable programming to reduce dependency on the utility’s power grid and provide reliable backup power. Other energy efficiency measures include fully electrified appliances, Energy Star Certification, heat pump heating and air conditioning, and Smart Home controls as well as other technology.

“Years ago, stainless appliances and granite counters were considered upgrades in new homes,” said Scott Maskin, founder of SUNation Energy. “The technology we will be deploying in these 29 homes goes lightyears beyond just energy efficiency. These homes will generate, store, and deploy the energy they consume to maximize cost savings. Operating costs are front and center in home buyers’ minds today.”

SUNation has been serving Long Island homes and businesses since 2003 and has expanded its services from solar panel installation to include battery storage, EV chargers, and roofing along with servicing all of the above systems. The company will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this June and recently merged with Pineapple Energy.

“Building energy efficient, sustainable homes is not our solution to changing regulations, but rather a solution that will change our behavior impact on our surroundings,” said Edward Weissbach, architect of The Estates at Baiting Hollow. “The Estates at Baiting Hollow will be a community that embraces energy efficiency yet preserves traditional aesthetic sought after by those who chose the North Fork of Long Island. SUNation was chosen for their forward thinking, holistic solution, leveraging renewable energy production combined with energy storage and management.”

The first homes for The Estates are scheduled for delivery in April 2023.

“The Baiting Hollow Development Group are ‘Future Proofing’ their homes for power reliability and against utility instability as a standard while being socially and environmentally responsible,” said Maskin. “I commend them for raising the bar in new home construction.”

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by nearly 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Locally owned and operated in Ronkonkoma, NY, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Long Island’s Best Solar Business 13 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.

About Baiting Hollow Development Group, LLC

BHDG is developing the Estates at Baiting Hollow, 29 single family homes on lots ranging from half acres in size and up. Each home will be net zero energy ready, meaning the homes will be capable of producing at least as much energy as they consume. The homes will be all electric and contain integrated Smart Home controls giving homeowners the ability to monitor and prioritize their energy use and conservation.

