Inmate missing from community corrections facility

February 19, 2023 (Omaha, Neb.) – Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Julian Tapia #211752 had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier this evening. The electronic monitor was removed approximately a mile from the center.

Tapia started his sentence on July 17, 2020. He was sentenced to 8 to 21 years for first and second degree assaults out of Buffalo County. He has a parole hearing scheduled in February 2024 and a tentative release date of August 17, 2030.

Tapia is a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 6’ 4”, 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

