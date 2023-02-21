After the “Great Resignation,” America Needs a Great Restoration of Bold, Values-Based Vision

Author, speaker and coach Debra Boblitt helps people break through barriers and challenges, overcome doubts and take the necessary steps toward achieving their goals. Debra Boblitt's new book is Bold Mission: Courageously Pursue Your Calling.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “great resignation” captured a lot of headlines in 2022. What America needs now, author, speaker and coach Debra Boblitt says, is a great restoration of bold vision from courageous leaders pursuing their unique callings.

In corporate boardrooms, communities, churches, nonprofits, schools and homes, men and women are being called to step forward, speak up and lead the way through the chaos of modern life.

“If you have a mission to lead, the world needs you,” Boblitt says. “It needs your ideas and your dedication and your refusal to sit back and just go with the cultural flow. It needs you to not let things happen, but to make things happen.

“It needs you to make your voice heard and your presence felt.”

Boblitt spent decades as an executive with a Fortune 50 financial-services company, pursuing her personal mission to develop and empower leaders. Since retiring from that career, she has focused her talents on multiplying the impact of the lessons she learned and lived by. That’s the focus of her new book, Bold Mission: Courageously Pursue Your Calling.

Knowing how to take a dream from idea to actuality, she says, can be confusing. Some people get caught in a trap of procrastination and perfectionism, while others are discouraged by the first signs of struggle.

“But struggles are the seeds of success,” she says. “Leaders who want to make an impact that improves the world must keep acting from their character and convictions. They need to dig deeper, dream bigger and bring their own purpose to life.”

Boblitt has developed a simple four-step formula for high-performing professionals to do just that. She calls it The BOLD framework; it’s made up of:

B: Believing in yourself and your calling

O: Owning your mission

L: Living your purpose day-to-day

D: Duplicating your efforts to inspire others

“Step-by-step, you’ll see how to create a compelling vision based on your unique skills, experience and passions,” she says. “You will move from dreaming to doing.:”

In the process, she adds, those who dedicate themselves to the great restoration of bold vision will learn how to bring others alongside them, deal with failure and rejection and inspire others to embrace their own missions.

“I’ve come to believe that true success is about leaving a lasting legacy that ensures your values will outlive you,” Boblitt says. “Our culture, our country, crave the engagement of men and women purposefully living to make that kind of meaningful difference.”