24.5% Of IT Companies Use Decentralized Technologies - TechBehemoths Survey Shows
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few decades, the internet has undergone significant changes, from static web pages to interactive content and social media platforms. In the context of an emerging era, IT companies are paying close attention to the emergence of this new era and exploring the possibilities and opportunities that it presents.
Between January 30 - Feb 10, 2023, TechBehemoths conducted a survey among 988 IT companies across 35 countries to find out how IT companies see both the Web3 concept and its adoption on a larger scale.
Key Takeaways:
1. Only 64.2% of IT companies know what Decentralization means
2. Social Media is still the main Web2 feature IT companies use
3. 24.5% of IT Companies already adopted decentralized technologies in their service and product offering
4. 26.5% of IT companies already face issues related to Web3 (both in implementation and competition)
5. It may take up to 5 years until Web3 is massively adopted across the web, IT companies say
6. ChatGPT, LinkedIn, and Asana - the tools IT companies are most excited to use in 2023.
When Web3 Will be Massively Adopted?
While it’s not sure what Web3 will look like, most IT companies and tech leaders think that it may take 2-5 years until Web3 will be massively adopted.
According to the survey results, when asked about when web3 will get mass adoption 19.4% of the respondents answered that it could be in the next 2 years, while other 35.2% of respondents consider that web3 could be adopted in the next 5 years.
Who would benefit the most from Web3 mass adoption?
According to the survey results, all internet users and large enterprises and corporations will be the ones to benefit from Web3 mass adoption.
- 54% think that all internet users
- 48% voted for Enterprises and Corporations
- 34.7% picked Small Businesses
- 28.1% consider artists as the main beneficiaries of Web3
ChatGPT - The App IT Companies Are Most Excited To Use
New-generation apps are some of the most important features of Web3 and are also the place where tech progress is highlighted.
When asked What existing or new app are you most excited about? IT professionals answered that by far ChatGPT with a popularity rate of 64.1%. LinkedIn was favored over other apps by 6.1% of respondents and Microsoft 365 was also chosen by 1.4% of the respondents.
Zoom and Salesforce were at the other end of the spectrum, being chosen by 0.9% of respondents each.
How Web3 Will Impact Traditional Institutions?
Tech Leaders have different opinions on how Web3 will impact centralized institutions, especially considering that Web3 to some extent means decentralization.
Walter Steelman, the CEO of 11 Marketing+Desgin told that “To date, it(Web3) appears to be a dream that is just beyond our reach.”
On the same note, Jeane Sumner, WebsiteHQ CEO comes with the following idea - While Web3 is still in its early stages of development and adoption it's easy to imagine if it will have the potential to disrupt these more traditional institutions because of more transparency and accountability.
In contrast Leticia Mendonca, Pengreen Design Founder stated the following: It's a threat for them(centralized institutions) because they lose control of the people, and I would include banks there too, the ones that fear the most. They are already rushing to have web3 incorporated into their process, but it's not decentralized. An example is Ripple, part of web3 but still a centralized ecosystem.
More moderate opinions, such as Serge Lavrinchuck, Wild.codes founder, consider that Web3 could lead to a shift away from traditional centralized institutions by providing alternative systems for exchanging value, accessing services, and protecting personal data. For example, Web3 technologies like blockchain could allow individuals to control their own financial assets, rather than relying on banks. This could lead to new forms of social organization and more equitable distribution of wealth and power. An opinion shared by Mobiteam GmbH
TechBehemoths is a German made platform that connects projects with reputable IT service providers from all over the world. As of today, there 43000 listed companies from 145 countries.
Marcel Sobetchi
