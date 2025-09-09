TechBehemoths Reveals Top Platforms for Collecting Reviews Among IT Companies in 2025

Survey of 2,300 firms in 50 countries shows platforms like TechBehemoths and Google Reviews drive higher credibility, client inquiries, and trust

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , the leading platform connecting IT companies with customers worldwide, recently published the results of a global survey titled “The Role and Impact of Customer Reviews on IT Companies in 2025,” exploring how IT companies are collecting, managing, and leveraging reviews to build credibility, attract customers, and thrive in a competitive digital economy.Where do IT companies collect and display reviewsThe study by TechBehemoths shows that IT companies are being extremely strategic about where they display customer feedback and recognize its role in shaping purchasing decisions and increasing conversions.According to the survey, the most common platforms include:- Google Reviews (79.3%) – essential for visibility and instant credibility.- Business directories (73.8%) – platforms like TechBehemoths, where 68.3% of companies already gather reviews directly, provide higher profile scores, greater credibility, and generate more project inquiries - Company websites (64.1%) – placing testimonials directly in front of potential clients.- Social media (56.6%) – turning reviews into shareable content across LinkedIn, Facebook, and more.- Third-party platforms (43.4%) – independent voices like Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra add credibility.- Others (6.3%) – niche communities and specialized platforms.Notably, 68.3% of companies now gather reviews on TechBehemoths itself, making it one of the top platforms, second only to Google Business.The Impact on Client DecisionsCustomer reviews are no longer optional – they are decisive. The survey shows:- 63.4% of respondents believe reviews have the highest possible impact on client decision-making.- An additional 25.5% say reviews strongly influence choices.- This means nearly 9 out of 10 clients (88.9%) treat reviews as a critical factor when selecting IT services.Reviews are increasingly trusted as much as personal recommendations, reinforcing the importance of authenticity and transparency in building business relationships.How IT Firms Request and Collect ReviewsFeedback is most effective when collected promptly and systematically. The survey found:- 56.6% of IT companies request reviews after every project.- 26.9% request them occasionally.- A smaller group rarely or never asks for feedback.When it comes to processes:- 37.9% have fully integrated review collection into their workflows.- 43.4% collect reviews occasionally.- 9.7% plan to implement processes soon.- 9% still consider it a low priority.Best practices include post-purchase emails, website widgets, QR codes, and social media campaigns – all designed to simplify and personalize the feedback journey.Who Manages Customer ReviewsReview management is no longer a task for marketing alone. Multiple departments are involved:- Marketing (66.9%)- Project Management (44.8%)- Sales (39.3%)- Customer Support (37.9%)- Leadership / Strategy (32.4%)This cross-functional approach reflects the importance of reviews in every stage of client engagement.Positive vs. Negative Reviews: A Double-Edged SwordPositive reviews bring measurable results:- Build client trust (79.3%)- Increase inquiries (57.2%)- Improve platform rankings (55.9%)- Accelerate sales cycles (42.1%)- Encourage repeat business (41.4%)Meanwhile, 37.9% of IT companies say they’ve felt the negative impact of unfavorable reviews, while 32.4% saw no impact. Importantly, the way companies handle criticism matters:- 49% publicly reply and try to resolve issues.- 11% contact the client privately.- 38.6% report not having received negative reviews.- Only a minimal number of companies (0.7%) opted not to address negative feedback.The data shows that proactive engagement with reviewers helps mitigate a business's reputational risks, but also demonstrates transparency, attention, and customer care.Looking Ahead: The Future of ReviewsAccording to the survey, the influence of reviews is set to grow even further. 60.7% of IT firms expect reviews to become significantly more influential in the near future, while another 24.8% anticipate a moderate increase in importance.As AI-based tools improve review analysis and companies adopt more structured processes, customer feedback will increasingly shape the reputation, sales strategies and long-term success of IT firms.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is one of the leading platforms connecting IT companies and customers worldwide. With a global community of companies - over 53,958 technology professionals to date, TechBehemoths enables companies to showcase their expertise, build credibility and access growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.