AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for VIPRE
VIPRE achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-vipre/
VIPRE Advanced Security is very easy to install, and has a very modern, touch-friendly interface, with light and dark modes. Default settings provide safe options for non-expert users.
VIPRE Endpoint Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software, as users would expect. In addition to malware protection, vulnerability and patch management features are included. The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. It would also be very suitable for very small businesses with just a few seats.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-vipre/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for VIPRE
In the enterprise tests, VIPRE received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series.
In the Consumer Main-Test Series, VIPRE earned the Approved Security Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in both Malware Protection Tests, along with the second Real-World Protection Test. In both Performance Tests, and the first Real-World Protection Test VIPRE reached an Advanced level.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram