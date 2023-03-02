AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for TotalAV
TotalAV achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022, winning it a number of awards.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-TotalAV/
Testers found TotalAV Antivirus Pro to be very simple to install and use. The program’s features are easily found in a single menu panel, and the default settings and alerts are sensible. On-access protection means that files are scanned for malware when copying them to the PC, and malware on a USB drive is detected as soon as the drive is opened in Windows Explorer. In addition to anti-malware features, it includes phishing protection and a system performance tuner.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-TotalAV/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for TotalAV
TotalAV earned an Approved Security Product Award for the Consumer Main-Test Series, along with several other awards for individual tests. These consisted of an Advanced+ for both Malware Protection Tests, Advanced Awards for both Performance Tests, and the Real-World Protection Test. In addition, TotalAV earned the Silver Award in the category Lowest False Positives.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram