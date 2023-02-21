The war in Ukraine one year on

On 24 February, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and with a migration crisis in Europe on an unparalleled scale since World War II, the Migration Policy Centre, with the support of two EUI Ukrainian scholars, is organising an online conference to assess the situation of displaced Ukrainian women in the EU. This focus responds to the gender dimension of the displacement crisis: almost 90% of those fleeing the war in Ukraine are women and children, which make them potential victims of exploitation, human trafficking, and gender-based violence. The conference will discuss the opportunities and challenges they face and will monitor changes in individual strategies.

In addition, on 23 February, the EUI Library will host a roundtable with Oksana Bruy, President of the Ukraine Library Association and Library Director of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. Since the beginning of the conflict, Russia has targeted libraries and archives. The roundtable, moderated by Regina Grafe, EUI History Professor and Dean of External Relations, will explore the role of libraries during the war as frontline actors, providing new services to displaced people, documenting the war, and keeping the Ukrainian culture alive.

In the context of these events, the EUI continues its engagement vis-à-vis the Ukrainian population, providing its contribution and support as an academic institution. Last February, besides initially releasing a statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EUI launched a series of dedicated calls for applications across all academic and fellowship programmes dedicated to scholars fleeing the conflict, in certain cases with the support of its partners. Free seats have also been regularly reserved for Ukrainian public officials and practitioners working in energy, competition, human rights, law and other sectors where the EUI offers executive education and summer schools.

Since March 2022, a total of 93 Ukrainians have been welcomed to the EUI campus. Furthermore, the EUI actively mobilised its university cooperation networks to advocate for and put in place effective coordinated action towards assisting the Ukrainian university sector and scholars.

Numerous debates have been organised to delve into specific aspects of the conflict and shed light on certain issues, including tackling the energy crisis, minimising Europe's dependence on the Russian fossil fuels, and reconsidering its energy options.

Read more in a dedicated EUI research hub.