AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks very achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ 2022 Enterprise Endpoint Prevention & Response Test.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Palo-Alto-Networks/
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Pro did well at handling threats that are targeted towards enterprise users, in particular before the threats could progress inside and infiltrate the organisation’s network. The product demonstrated several safeguards that helped in protecting the enterprise systems and network against the tested scenarios.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Palo-Alto-Networks/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
Palo Alto Networks was very successful in the Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, which checks a product’s ability to detect, analyse and prevent advanced persistent threats. Palo Alto Networks was certified in the highest category, Strategic Leaders.
