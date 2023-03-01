AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for Microsoft
Logo AV-Comparatives
Microsoft achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Microsoft/
Microsoft Defender Antivirus includes all the essential features of an antivirus program in a clean, touch-friendly interface. No installation is required, and the program is simple to use. In the functionality check, Defender’s highly sensitive on-access protection detected and deleted malware on a USB drive or network share before it could be copied to the system.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Microsoft/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Microsoft
Microsoft achieved creditable results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2022. Microsoft was able to master all of these, and so received an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both runs of the Enterprise Series, along with a Certified ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
It also took an Approved Product Award for the Consumer Series, where it also received two Advanced+ and three Advanced levels for the individual tests. Additionally, Microsoft received the Bronze Security Award for its performance in the consumer Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram