AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for K7 Computing
Logo AV-Comparatives
K7 products enjoyed a very successful year in AV-Comparatives’ tests of consumer and enterprise security products, and were rewarded with numerous awards.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-K7/
K7 Total Security includes a parental control feature, with a blacklist/whitelist web filter and Internet time restrictions. There is also an anti-spam feature, a replacement firewall, tune-up function, device control, and secure delete feature.
K7 Cloud Endpoint Security Advanced provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The product is designed for enterprises of all sizes. We feel it is particularly suitable for smaller businesses and less-experienced administrators.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-K7/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for K7
K7 was able to master all of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and so received an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both runs of the Enterprise Series.
K7 took an Approved Security Product Award for the Consumer Main-Test Series. In these tests, it achieved the Advanced+ rating for both of the Performance Tests and the second Real-World Protection Test. K7 also won the Gold award for Best Overall Speed.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram