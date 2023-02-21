HoduSoft Introduces Omnichannel Contact center software for E-commerce and Retail Industry
HoduSoft, one of the leading UC providers in India, has introduced omnichannel contact center software for the e-commerce and retail sector.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, one of the leading Unified Communication providers in India, has introduced omnichannel contact center software for the e-commerce and retail sector.
Leveraging HoduCC omnichannel contact center software, e-commerce, and retail businesses can manage all customer communication across multiple channels, including phone, email, text, chat, and social media.
The omnichannel contact center software helps businesses to streamline their customer service operations, enabling them to provide an improved customer experience and improved customer satisfaction. The software comes with a range of features, which include:
Predictive dialer
Skill-based routing
Automatic call distribution
WebRTC phone
Auto dialer
Multi-level IVR
Auto-attendant
WFH and hybrid work
Enterprise-grade security
Real-time analytics and reporting
Speaking on the launch of the omnichannel contact center software, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer of HoduSoft, said, “At HoduSoft, we’re delighted to launch HoduCC omnichannel contact center software for the e-commerce and retail industry. Equipped with a range of sophisticated features, the software will enable e-tailers and retailers to provide seamless customer service and efficiently manage customer interactions across multiple channels and multiple touch points starting from while shopping to the billing process to the delivery or return of a product.”
“The software offers seamless integration with popular CRM and ERP solutions, which makes it feasible and cost-effective for all sizes of e-commerce and retail companies. To use this software, companies don’t have to make additional expenses on extra hardware and software. We are confident that this software will not only provide an enhanced customer experience and customer satisfaction but will also yield high ROI for businesses,” he added.
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC and HoduBlast which render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.
HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.
HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, and event promotions, organize surveys and polls, and send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.
