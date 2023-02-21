Tahche Unveils Its New Logo

Tahche unveiled its new logo, representing the dedication in providing better services to its employees.

CEBU CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahche is proud to announce the unveiling of its new brand logo, marking the company's first rebranding initiative since its establishment a decade ago. This new look represents the first step in Tahche's commitment to providing a higher level of service to both Filipino talent seeking rewarding careers and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide looking to establish offshore teams.

Tahche connects Filipino talents with job opportunities that match their skills and career aspirations, providing a bridge between the Philippines and businesses abroad seeking to take advantage of the benefits of outsourcing. With the launch of its new logo and a user-friendly mobile and web app coming this year, , Tahche is demonstrating its commitment to becoming more customer-focused, tech-savvy, and data-driven while maintaining its core focus on attracting top talent and providing the best employee experience and facilities.

As stated by CEO and Founder Bryan Luoma “ The new logo, is an evolution of Tahche from our beginnings —from 2012 to 2022, and moving forward into 2023. What we’ve done is to really honor our past and look into the future with a logo that’s bright and represents our 10 years in the industry, bring Philippine employees to the world, a logo that’s a little bit more vibrant that shows the vibrant action in the Philippines, and it also represents our model to bringing world-class teams F.A.S.T. "

Tahche is more than just a bridge between rockstar talents in the Philippines and businesses in the US and elsewhere , it's a platform connecting Filipinos to meaningful careers that have a positive impact on their lives and their communities. This new look and our upcoming initiatives sets us firmly on this path"

Since its inception in 2012, Tahche has expanded its services beyond offshore drafting and design to building world-class teams for over 50 clients across a diverse range of industries including Technology, Healthcare, e-Commerce, Real Estate, Engineering, Digital Marketing, Design, Accounting, and Law firms. The company specializes in providing highly skilled talent in areas such as Accounting, Back-office Administration, Design, Engineering, Customer service, Technical support, and Software Development.

