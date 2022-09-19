CEBU CITY, Philippines -Tahche Celebrates its 10th Anniversary!

CEBU, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahche Outsourcing celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a gala attended by the company's employees and esteemed guests on the 8th of September, held at Tahche's new home at the 1Nito Tower in the heart of Cebu City's business district. The event also marked the formal opening of its new headquarters in Cebu City.

Amy Siy, Tahche's Country Manager - Philippines, kicked off the festivities with a heartfelt message of gratitude to the clients, partners, and especially team members who have been vital to the company's continuous growth throughout the decade.



Bryan Luoma, Tahche's CEO and founder, delivered a rousing message of the company's journey from its humble beginnings in a small apartment building in rural Philippines, to its current home at the center of one of the country's major metropolises. He also shared his plans for the future, and remained steadfast to the vision of Tahche becoming the number one destination for global companies looking for world-class Filipino talents.



It was also an opportunity for Tahche to recognize its team members' loyalty and hard work over the past decade and to thank our clients for trusting us with their business. This was highlighted by the recognition of several team members who have been with the organization for years (including a beloved couple who met, started a family, and continues to grow professionally in Tahche). \

Any Filipino company party will not be complete without team members showing off their world-class talents - not just in their respective jobs, but also in singing and dancing. Three of Tahche's employees left the crowd (and those watching online) awestruck with their song and dance renditions.

The night was capped with a dance performance by the Aurum Dance Company featuring Filipino folk dance.

Tahche is a company built on passion and die-hard service and the tenth-year milestone was a way to thank its partners, employees, and clients. The company remains committed to providing qualitative and innovative outsourcing solutions to its clients worldwide, and it looks forward to further improving and expanding its services in building world-class teams F.A.S.T.