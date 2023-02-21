Spektra Systems recognized as one of the top AWS CloudFormation Delivery Partners by AWS Partner Network
Spektra Systems empowers ISVs and Cloud Sellers with unique capabilities to expand their adoption in AWS marketplace
Spektra Systems helps partners thrive in the AWS marketplace and take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer by simplifying, streamlining and accelerating revenue growth in AWS marketplace.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 120 AWS Competency, Service Delivery, Service Ready, and MSP Partners. As a partner focused cloud solutions company, Spektra Systems helps ISVs and sellers streamline cloud marketplace sales. It has been acknowledged as one of the AWS CloudFormation Delivery Partners in the AWS Partner Network which features more than 100,000 partners from 150+ countries.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems has been accredited for enabling ISVs to manage AWS marketplace product offers with a single integrated solution. It empowers them with SaaSify, to manage the full lifecycle of transactable offers in the AWS marketplace, professional services, to develop AMI and cloud formation and CloudLabs, to enable easy cloud trial experiences for cloud delivery. With the signature white-glove support, Spektra Systems, helps ISVs can go to market within a week or two (adhering to the SLA set by AWS.) and increase their adoption.
It is truly a great feat for Spektra Systems to be recognized by APN as to receive such program designations such as AWS Service Delivery Partners, organizations must undergo rigorous technical validation and assessment of their AWS solutions and practices. The AWS Service Delivery Program validates AWS Partners that have deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering specific AWS services to customers.
With experience of helping 100+ companies publish SaaS offers on AWS marketplace, Spektra Systems has mastered the art and science behind selling and growing on AWS marketplace. From zero engineering to analytics for growth, partners can count on Spektra Systems to accelerate setting up transactable offers on AWSMP. Spektra Systems helps partners capitalize on committed spends and increase sales on the AWS marketplace with:
SaaSify, a SaaS enablement platform to go-live with zero-engineering to list transactable SaaS offers on AWS marketplace with end-to-end support to refine workflow with AWS, determine the best offer type and set the right pricing strategy.
CloudLabs to build, launch, operate, and expand hands-on labs at a large scale. In other words, it has the flexibility to automatically deploy AWS resources using Cloud Formation templates for any number of users, whether it be 10 or 1000.
Professional Services to facilitate development of AMI based products by easily configuring AWS CloudFormation templates (CFT) to deploy the AWS resources in an automated way.
Spektra Systems has been able to pass the service-specific technical validation, including review of architecture, customer documentation, and customer case study details to ensure they follow AWS best practices for each AWS service.
Spektra Systems is trusted by 100+ SaaS tech players in the B2B space who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell customer offerings. Its marketplace experts collaborate and co-create solutions with AWS leaders to empower the partner ecosystem and enable customers to maximize on their AWS marketplace returns.
Check out the announcement here!
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation. Spektra Systems also provides CloudLabs (https://cloudlabs.ai), SaaSify (https://saasify.ai/) and CSP Control Center (https://cspcontrolcenter.com/) to help partners accelerate their cloud journey.
