AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for ESET
ESET achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-ESET/
Testers found ESET Internet Security to be very well designed and easy to use. Non-expert users are provided with safe default settings and a clean, easy-to-navigate interface. All the essential features are very easily accessed. The settings dialog – which has a useful search function – has plenty of advanced options. For power users, a number of system tools are available. Help features and access-control options are both excellent. In the functionality check, sensitive on-access protection detected malware on an external drive or network share as soon as it was opened in File Explorer.
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. It would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats, but it can also cope with larger networks. The package includes a choice of Endpoint Antivirus or Endpoint Security for client PCs, along with File Security for Windows Servers.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-ESET/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for ESET
ESET was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2022 tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test. ESET was also certified as a CyberRisk Visionary Award in the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test.
In the consumer tests, ESET took Gold Awards for the Advanced Threat Protection Test and False Positives Test, along with a Bronze Award for the Performance Test. It also received the highest Advanced+ Award in three tests of the Consumer Main-Test Series, along with the Advanced Award in two further tests.
ESET also received an Approved Mobile Security Product Award for the Mobile Security Test, and the Approved Security Product award.
