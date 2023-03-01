AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for Avira
Avira achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ 2022 Consumer Main-Test Series.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blogpost in Deutsch: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Avira/
Installation of Avira Prime is very straightforward, and the program’s simple, touch-friendly interface is easy to navigate. There is a choice of light and dark modes for this. Safe default settings and sensible alerts are provided. In the functionality check, Avira’s highly sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on an external drive as soon it was opened the drive/share in Windows File Explorer.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Avira/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Avira
Avira received the Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test, and an Approved Product Award for its overall results in the Consumer Main-Test Series. It achieved the highest Advanced+ level in five of the tests, along with one Advanced award.
Avira also received Approved Product certifications for the Mac Security Test, Mobile Security Test and Anti-Phishing Certification Test.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512287788
p.stelzhammer@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram