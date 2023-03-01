AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 for Avast
Logo AV-Comparatives
Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2022 earning it a Top-Rated Product Award.
Gen's security solutions Avast and AVG perform well each year, which is evidenced by their high rankings."INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The interface of Avast Free Antivirus is clean, touch-friendly, and easy to navigate. Testers liked the informative malware detection alerts, which let manage multiple detections from a single alert box, and persist until closed by the user. The setup wizard provides the choice of a simple, one-click installation, or a fully customisable installation, making it ideal for both non-experts and power users. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware after copying them to the PC.
Avast Ultimate Business Security provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Additional features for Windows clients include USB device control, a replacement firewall, data shredding, a VPN, and data & identity protection. Exchange and SharePoint security are provided for Windows Servers, and a full patch management feature is included for all Windows computers.
"Given the rise in cyber threats year over year, consistent testing is important to ensure products can reliably protect people against attacks. Gen’s security solutions Avast and AVG perform well each year, which is evidenced by their high rankings,” said Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2022 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2022-for-Avast/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Avast
Avast achieved excellent results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main-Test Series in 2022. In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main-Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main-Test Series, Avast was given a Top-Rated Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in six of the tests, and Advanced in the remaining test. It also took Silver Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.
Additionally, Avast received an Approved Mac Security Product certification, an Approved Mobile Security Product certification, and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification.
