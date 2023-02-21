ATN Construction's Podcasts Now Available on Spotify

The weekly Builder of All Things podcasts on Spotify are an important source for all-things-home ownership in Hawaii.

OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk about building a dream house in Hawaii! That’s exactly what the interesting, exciting, and informative ATN Construction podcasts on Spotify are all about, Wednesday mornings at 7 (HST).

Each week, All Things New (ATN) co-founders Richie and Tiffany Breaux welcome interesting, special guest experts about all-things-home ownership: from building or renovating a Hawaii dream home to home designs, options, finding the right property, and financing.

The weekly Builder of All Things (BOAT) podcast is valuable and informative questions and answers and conversations that share important tips and advice about a Hawaii dream home and new home construction in Oahu.

“We are very excited about this terrific opportunity for Hawaii-savvy experts to join us on the podcasts, and provide helpful information, tips, and advice about home ownership, the options, the buying process, the common fear of home ownership unknowns, making the right decisions, and lots of vital good advice and things to consider about new home construction in Oahu,” said Richie Breaux.

ATN Construction is also respected for being a full-service design and build services company for custom homes in Hawaii, as well as an industry-leading expert, listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

From partnered architectural design expertise, and the dynamic and accessible management, design, and procurement team to the efficient online client portal, ATN is itself a solid source of home construction expertise.

The weekly Builder of All Things (BOAT) podcast brings together home ownership and home construction experts to not only offer relevant advice but, the podcasts also respond to specific questions which can be sent in advance, directly, to ray.atnhawaii@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

