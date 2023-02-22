SaaSify launches Watch Outs for streamlining SaaS Subscriptions in Cloud Marketplaces

Watch Outs is the latest addition to SaaSify’s powerful features to help ISVs retain customers by alerts on subscription expiration!

SaaSify’s Watch Outs ensures that ISVs capture the interest of customers at the right time for renewal, via an email notification alert indicating that the their SaaS subscription is about to end.”
— Manesh Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Spektra Systems.
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSify is excited to announce the launch of its Watch Outs feature to help ISVs facilitate customer retention by sending subscription expiration alerts. This latest feature seeks to help ISVs achieve repeat business before expiry of the subscription period for customers. Research shows that repeat customers have been measured to spend an average of 67% more than the new customers.

With this feature, ISVs will be able to go to their customers 15-20 days in advance before subscription expiry to discuss renewal and long term contracts. Watch Outs by SaaSify will keep ISVs on top of your customer subscription and give you key insights and reporting to prevent subscription expiration. With Watch Outs ISVs will get timely alerts and notifications to engage their customers for subscription renewal.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆
SaaSify is a SaaS enablement platform for ISVs to sell, manage, and grow SaaS services through cloud marketplaces. 100+ ISVs leverage its zero-engineering platform and industry experts to boost SaaS marketplace sales and revenue.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗸𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.

Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
