NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Free World Global Conference at the United Nations - Sustainable Solutions per the UNGASS 2016 Consensus
The 4th Annual Drug-Free World Conference convened Friday, February 10, 2023 in Conference Room 7 of the UN Headquarters in New York, during the 61st Session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD61).
Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, President of the Americas Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug Free World presided over the meeting of global leaders. The conference under the sponsorship of the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the United Nations, was co-hosted by COJEP International President and Founder Ali Gedikoglu; FOWPAL Founder and President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze and Drug Free World Americas Chapter Founder and President Dr. Bernard Fialkoff. Goodwill Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy to the UN for COJEP International / Global Ambassador of Drug Free World Americas, assisted Dr. Fialkoff in moderating.
The esteemed conference dignitaries included Honorable Salwa Kader, Founder and President of the International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Development; Pastor Ruben Diaz Sr. Former New York State Senator and New York City Councilman; Executive Secretary Guatemalan Government SECCATID, Freddy F. Anzueto Villatoro; Carlos Manuel Perez Gonzalez; Director Southern District of the Dominican Republic Council of Drugs; Dr. Robert Trager, ICD, Pierre Fauchard, Past President of QCDS / NCDS; Dr. Binod Verma, Past President of NCDS and New York State Academy of General Dentistry; Dr. Martha Mutis, President-Elect of Hispanic Dental Association / Regent of ICD; Jorge Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Canal America Television; Rafael “ Bomba “ Brito International Entertainer and TV Host; Robert “ Zorro “ Hunter, Founder Art Against Violence, Global Ambassador Drug Free World, Original Harlem Globetrotter honored Dr. Jim Bostic, Ray Haskins, George Ball, Gwen Pruitt; Paul Williams, National Handball Champion and Founder of Inner-City Handball Association; Dr. Marcos Antonio Garay Caballero, President of the Board of Directors of the Honduran College of Dentists and Surgeons; Honorable Johnny Ford, President of the World Conference of Mayors / HBTSA; Charles Choo Smith Jr., Former Harlem Globetrotter, CEO of Choo Smith Youth Empowerment; Noah Burroughs; Village of Hempstead Long Island Trustee; Former NFL New York Jets Safety; CEO Time Foundation; Mayor Cashenna A. Cross, City of Glenarden Maryland; Honorable Rod Joseph, Diplomate, Retired Combat Veteran;
Dr. Fialkoff noted one would be hard-pressed to identify a societal ill more destructive than drug abuse, which is eroding not only the core of the individual, but entire communities. He went on to elucidate that the 2021 World Drug Report (UNODC) demonstrated global drug abuse affected a staggering 275 million people worldwide ( 2021 ), while over 36 million people suffered drug use disorders; And that the Social Development goal of the 61st session of the UN (CSocD61) are opposed by the drug crisis.
The United Nations General Assembly on 20 November 1989 adopted Articles 3 and 33 of the Convention of the Rights of the Child. Article 3-1: “ In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions … the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration. Article 33: Parties shall take all appropriate measures, including legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect children from the illicit use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances …, and to prevent the use of children in the illicit production and trafficking of such substances. “
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World Truth about Drugs Program is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. It is a solution available free of charge at drugfreeworld.org in 22 languages. Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million of drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations and online media outlets.
The Foundation for a Drug Free World notes that if parents talk to their kids about drugs they are 40 % less likely to try drugs; And that if education is initiated at an early age and substance abuse use is avoided before 21 years of age, then statistics show less than 2.1 % will have dependence.
The conference concluded to work united in educating and aiding the UN Sustainable Goals in the development of effective truth-based and factual drug education to enable the creation of sustainable well communities. Further to work as united groups and promote early intervention with proper education per the UNGASS 2016 conclusions as the key to effective drug prevention strategies.
