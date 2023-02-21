Healthcare Co Serving Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS & NBC: Lotus Bio-Tech: Stock Symbol LBTD $LBTD Revenue 13 Million
$LBTD Subsidiary Focal Point’s Revenue From Medical Testing Exceeded 13 Million for 2021 and 2022!
Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBTD)
This is a great time to be alive and witness all the positive changes in the healthcare industry and have the ability to give patients and providers alike the chance to diagnose most medical problems”CAVE CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Value Acquisitions in the Emerging Digital Health & Wellness Field; Expansion of Focal Point Healthcare Serving Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS, Discovery, NBC’s Peacock, AutoZone: Lotus Bio-Tech: (Stock Symbol LBTD)
— LBTD CEO, Hoyt Christopher
$LBTD Subsidiary Focal Point’s Revenue From Medical Testing Exceeded 13 Million for 2021 and 2022!
Learn more about LBTD Here: https://pioneerdigitalhealth.com/
New Management with Expansive Vision for 2023 and Beyond.
Nationwide Mobile Covid Testing Services for Business, School, Pre-Flight, and Other Key Safety Needs.
Focused on Acquiring and Developing Companies and Technology that Emphasize a User-Friendly Approach.
Leadership Team Represents a Unique Blend of Entertainment and Medical Professionals who came out of COVID-19 Testing for TV and Film Productions.
100% Acquisition of Pioneer Digital Health for Tele-Health Service Expansion.
Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC: LBTD) is committed to improving healthcare and advancing diagnostics through technology development and market acquisition. LBTD currently manages a portfolio of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative companies that are successfully modernizing medicine and prioritizing a user-friendly approach to patient care.
LBTD Subsidiary Focal Point Healthcare offers a nationwide range of mobile Covid Testing which can be sent out within 24 hours of notice. LBTD has already established multiple locations of operation in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. Current services include the following:
Drive-Thru Testing
LBTD Drive Thru testing does not require an appointment. LBTD offers two types of tests, a Rapid Antibody test (finger prick) and a PCR (nasal swab).
A licensed clinician performs the Rapid Antibody test (finger prick), and has it interpreted by a LBTD Medical Director. The results will be sent via email to you within 30-45 minutes.
The PCR test (nasal swab) is performed by a licensed clinician and the specimen will be sent to one of the company’s laboratories. Results take 24-48 hours to be sent out via email.
School Districts
Board Certified in Pathology Medical Director.
On-the-ground, experienced production representative to establish a testing base camp and implement protocols at each studio or location.
LBTD Focal Point Health Care owns multiple labs to ensure quick results & fast turn-around to keep productions on time and on budget.
LBTD labs and testing services are licensed in all 50 US States & Canada and have been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) by the FDA for SARS-CoV-2 tests.
Preflight Testing
LBTD Focal Point Healthcare Services has partnered with a number of airlines and airports which require preflight Covid testing. By guaranteeing a timely turnaround time, LBTD makes sure that all customers are ready in time for their flights. Results can be sent directly to the customer to bring to the airport.
Corporate Partnerships
LBTD Focal Point Healthcare Services has partnered with a number of businesses, professional sports teams, and facilities. LBTD has streamlined the process of collecting hundreds of samples and getting results in a timely manner. LBTD understands the importance and urgency of administering testing to our corporate accounts to ensure all employees are safe and healthy. LBTD offers flexible dates and times for service.
With LBTD management having experience and key connections in the entertainment field, the company has been performing important testing services to keep some very high-profile shows running safely and on a timely basis.
Notable list of entertainment products that LBTD has tested for:
Netflix
My Unorthodox Life
Bling Empire LA
Bling Empire NYC
Amazon
Tampa Baes
CBS/VIACOM
Bar Rescue
Discovery
Ghost Town
Revolt
Michelle Obama Special
LBTD Increases Footprint in the Fast-Growing Digital Health and Wellness Home Testing Markets with the Acquisition of Pioneer Digital Health
On February 16th LBTD announced it has acquired 100% of Pioneer Digital Health, Inc., a leading Tele-Health Technology Company that will help solidify its presence and will give LBTD its foothold in the fast-growing digital health and wellness home testing market, joining high-growth companies such as EverlyWell ($2.9 billion) and Color ($4.6 billion).
“This is a great time to be alive and witness all the positive changes in the healthcare industry and have the ability to give patients and providers alike the chance to diagnose most medical problems without having to leave the comfort of your home or office which is what Pioneer Digital Health allows us to do”., says LBTD CEO, Hoyt Christopher.
Pioneer Digital Health, a leader in the digital health industry, is changing the way healthcare is delivered. By leveraging technology, Pioneer Digital Health provides patients with more convenient and accessible healthcare options. Their innovative solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.
"We are excited to join LBTD and be at the forefront of the digital health revolution," said Pioneer Digital Health CEO, Leo Johnson. "Our goal is to make healthcare more patient-centric and personalized. With our solutions, patients have the tools they need to take control of their health and well-being. "
Pioneer Digital Health's suite of digital health solutions includes telemedicine, electronic health records, and preferred pharmacies. These tools make it easier for healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, efficient care and empower patients to manage their health more effectively.
For more information about Pioneer Digital Health and its digital health solutions, visit https://pioneerdigitalhealth.com
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
SOURCE: CorporateAds.com
Hoyt Christopher, CEO
Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp.
+1 778-814-7729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram