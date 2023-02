Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 178 TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND (HICKEY)

SB 242 MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL (ORTIZ y PINO)

*SB 332 NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 192 ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY (MUÑOZ)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 349 MACHO DRAW CHANNEL REPAIR (INGLE)

SB 361 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ACT FUNDS (GONZALES)

SB 326 RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD CALCULATION (HAMBLEN)

SB 337 WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT (STEFANICS/HERRERA)

SB 372 STORM WATER FACILITY AS MUNICIPAL UTILITY (SHARER)

SB 380 INSPECTION OF WATER PERMITS & PENALTIES (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 392 GAME & FISH OUTDOOR YOUTH PROGRAMS (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 8:30 am – Senate Chambers

Presentation:

Estevan Lopez, NM Upper Coorado River Compact Commissioner

Mike Hamman, State Engineer

Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

SB 400 MIDDLE & JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL REDESIGN (SOULES)

SB 465 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION DEMOGRAPHIC DATA (MAESTAS)

SB 466 CHARTER SCHOOL & CHARTERING AUTHORITY AUDITS (MAESTAS)

SB 481 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP AS FORGIVABLE LOAN (SHARER/BURT)

SB 482 STATE-TRIBAL EDUCATION COMPACT SCHOOLS ACT (SHENDO)

SB 490 HEAD VARSITY COACH BONUSES (MAESTAS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 468 DOLORES HUERTA DAY (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Agenda will be updated Tuesday, February 21, 2023 for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary – Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 17 DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES (WIRTH/TALLMAN)

SB 61 LIQUOR TAX TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUND (TALLMAN)

SB 336 USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE (PADILLA)

CS/SB 132 STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT (STEWART/ORTEZ)

SB 143 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS (MUÑOZ)

SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 160 TRANSFER TRANSPORTATION FUNCTIONS FROM PRC (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 184 MOTOR VEHICLE EXCISE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (KERNAN/GONZALES)

SB 189 FLAT CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 251 METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES (HAMBLEN/ORTEZ)

SB 275 MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES (GONZALES)

SB 194 NM WORK & SAVE ACT & RETIREMENT CHANGES (TALLMAN/LUJAN)

SB 225 HUNTER SAFETY TRAINING FOR FILMMAKING (PIRTLE)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###