Established Banker JULIE LAI Has Joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

I am so grateful to be surrounded by many successful real estate agents who are always willing to help each other, share best practices, and guide beginners”LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After struggling to find her work-life balance, Julie Lai, a seasoned banking professional, has successfully transitioned to California’s leading real estate agency, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and enjoyed immediate success. In her first six months, she could close six transactions while also spending more time with her family, particularly her son.
Recalling her journey, she said, “I had a stable six-figure income with a senior title at the bank. As a consistent top performer, I had many job opportunities from other banks. Although I was able to achieve a lot in my long 16 years in the banking industry, it was in my personal life that I failed miserably. I always struggled to balance my time and priorities between my career, family, friends, and personal well-being. This created personal guilt with the people I loved and cared about the most. Eventually, even my health started to deteriorate, and I became pre-diabetic. However, when I became a mother, I realized that I could no longer jeopardize my presence and bonding time with my son over the banking career.”
At that moment, she decided to change her career to one that promotes overall happiness and more work-life balance and brings back her overall well-being. She decided to take a leap of faith to change her career from banking to becoming a real estate broker. After researching different real estate brokerages, she decided to join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, which is renowned for being one of the best places to work in California.
The YHSGR Home Selling System and the mentorship program helped her implement a structured and proven system that guides new and veteran real estate agents toward a guaranteed successful real estate career. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, she received direct, live warm connections from consumers to buy or sell homes, and this meant she did not have to struggle with cold calling, door knocking, or prospecting for new clients.
She said about her experience with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, “I am so grateful to be surrounded by many successful real estate agents who are always willing to help each other, share best practices, and guide beginners. Everyone I have met is professional and always genuinely wants to help. Many of these agents are now my trusted friends as well. We are truly one big family together and have a lot of fun. This career has changed my life forever.
I look forward to continuing to help as many families change their lives for the better as well.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker manager Lori Hintz said about her progress so far, “We are delighted with her success thus far. Her banking experience enables her to resolve issues between clients, title, escrow, appraisers, and lenders, so deals get closed faster. She took advantage of our exclusive tools, system, and coaching, including one of one top 1% mentorship. Due to her hard work, she has set up a pipeline of guaranteed leads, referrals, and appointments without cold calling or grunt prospecting.”
Julie Lai In Her Own Words: Why She Wrote “This career has definitely changed my life for the better” (Exclusive)
I was born in Taiwan but moved to the US at age five with my father, mother and a younger sister; having resided in the San Gabriel Valley for over 35 years. I graduated from Temple City High School and University of California, Riverside with a business administration degree with finance and focus on accounting. Currently I’m residing in Alhambra/Walnut with my husband and 3 year old son.
My motto in life is “YOLO”, which stands for “YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE.” This goal allows me the unlimited freedom to explore life to the fullest potential, by always trying something new, being open minded to pursue new opportunities, and to give it all I have so I will never look back with regrets. Many people who know me will say I am dependable, loyal, out-going, and always thinking outside the box, because I always believe if there is a will to fight, there is always a solution. I love meeting new people and being able to connect and learn something new from others. My hobbies these days is spending time with my family. We enjoy our time together being outdoors at parks, hiking trails, beaches, and Disneyland. I also like to travel the world to learn about different cultures, cuisine, and lifestyles. My YOLO motto has also helped me become a Yelp Elite writer for the past 9 years, which allows me to express my honest opinion of my experiences. My motivation is with hopes that my yelp reviews do make a difference to help contribute to promote and grow local businesses.
I have over 16 years of banking and real estate experience as a senior business relationship manager at Wells Fargo. At the bank, I had the opportunity to work closely with various companies, with revenue size ranging from $5 million to $2 billion, being the dedicated advocate on all the bank products and services to help them succeed financially. Since I was also a lender, I was able to help many clients customize different loan programs, in order to help fulfill their dreams to either start, expand, grow their businesses, or purchase real estate property to increase their potential net worth. As a senior relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank, I worked over 50-60 hours per week, 24/7. I even worked during my vacation time and holidays, to make sure my clients are always my top priority and well taken care of. I had a stable 6 figure+ income with a senior title at the bank, and remained a consistent top performer with many job opportunity offers from other banks. Although I over exceeded with my career, it was my personal life that I felt was somewhat a failure, because I lacked work-life balance. I always struggled to balance my time and priorities between my career, family, friends, and my personal well-being. Because of this, I always felt a sense of guilt with people in my life I loved and cared about the most. Eventually even my health started to deteriorate, and I became prediabetes.
However, it was when I became a mom when the light bulb went off, and I realized I couldn’t jeopardize my presence and bonding time with my son, over my banking career anymore. Becoming a mom was a true blessing and a life changing event. It was at that moment when I made a decision to change my career, which I believe will promote happiness, more work life balance, and bring back my overall well-being. I decided to take a leap of faith to change my career from banking to becoming a real estate broker. To be honest, I’ve always wanted to become a real estate agent because of the flexible schedule, unlimited financial freedom, and the fact that becoming an entrepreneur gives me more control on how to allocate my time and also run my own business. This career has opened new doors and provided new opportunities and freedom for my family. My son has given me purpose, ways to challenge myself, and the desire to always improve myself as a person. Being able to be present as a parent, and the ability to provide for him means everything to me. This is the main reason I chose a real estate career.
This career switch was a win-win for my clients, because it was a smooth transition into an industry in which I already had knowledge and experience, as a lender involved with many successful real estate escrow closings. I also can continue to make a difference in helping many families fulfill their dreams in buying their dream home, and have the flexibility to be more involved with my family and friends through many important milestones. As a real estate broker who currently serves in the Los Angeles county area, I am on a mission to help as many families as possible, helping and guiding them in making one of their biggest financial decisions in life. I want to be able to make a difference in helping these families access the unlimited possibilities to improve their quality of life, and establish and improve their financial freedom. My previous clients have all appreciated my flexibility, knowledge, experience, patience, problem solving skills, integrity, and open communication to listen and hear their wants and needs. With an understanding of my client’s goals and challenges, I have always committed to going the extra mile by doing my best in achieving that each and every day. My full commitment, motivation, and patience have helped me to achieve great accomplishments in my real estate career thus far. Based on past and present clients, my obligation and ultimate goal is to help them find the perfect dream home.
I interviewed with several real estate brokerages and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) stood out from the rest. Instead of working as a struggling independent real estate agent, Rudy Kusuma and YHSGR has implemented a structured and proven system that will guide new and veteran real estate agents towards a guaranteed and successful real estate career. At YHSGR, we receive unlimited warm connections from consumers to buy or sell homes. This means I don't need to struggle with cold calling, door knocking, or prospecting for new clients. We also have inside sales associates who will also generate more leads by checking on clients’ timing, needs, and motivation. We are always encouraged to participate in daily training to keep us knowledgeable, and stay adaptable with the most current market trends. We are also assigned a mentor and an accountability coach, who will continue to encourage and support our career development along the way. I am extremely honored to be part of the YHSGR family. I don’t ever go into escrows feeling alone, because this brokerage has always strived on a team approach. We succeed by working together with a full support staff, providing valuable knowledge and guidance. That’s what makes our brokerage so different from the rest. We are always ready to help others in need, and work together to tackle challenges 24/7. I am so grateful to be surrounded by so many successful real estate agents, who are always willing to help each other, share best practices, and mastermind during our struggles. Everyone I have met are professional and always genuinely wants to help. Many of these agents are now my trusted friends as well. I am very thankful to be part of YHSGR. This career has definitely changed my life for the better. I look forward to another successful year where I will continue to help as many families change their lives for the better as well.
To learn more about Julie Lai at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/julie-lai/
