Automotive Mobility Solutions and Technology Leader Timothy VanGoethem Joins ESS as Chief Product Officer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S.A., February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.®) which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to help prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, announced today that Tim VanGoethem – pioneering automotive mobility platform and communications technology innovator – has joined the company as Chief Product Officer.

VanGoethem brings to ESS more than 30 years of product and innovation experience in the connected vehicle, in-cabin experience, and cloud-enabled solutions space. He has a strong track record of success delivering end-to-end solutions in the areas of software and hardware development, big data and analytics-based solutions, location-based services, networking and Internet technologies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Automotive Product Management at HARMAN International, leading the company’s global automotive strategy, portfolio and product management, and introduction of new business models.

VanGoethem’s previous positions with HARMAN included leadership of advanced mobility solutions and Artificial Intelligence initiatives in HARMAN X and Infotainment platform development in the Connected Car division. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at Motorola Mobility incubating new business models, products and services, creating the strategy that led to Motorola teaming up with Google as its launch partner for the Android platform, co-founding SMARTACTIONS, and acquiring and building up a multitude of software applications and cloud-based solutions.

In his new role with ESS, VanGothem will lead the company’s product development and expansion in the emerging connected safety technologies space, led by the company’s H.E.L.P.® advanced lighting and industry-first connected vehicle safety technology. In addition to supporting ESS’ customers in the automotive OEM, commercial vehicle OEM, commercial fleet and governmental fleet segments, he will lead the company’s collaborations and M&A efforts with strategic suppliers and technology integration partners.

“ESS is disrupting the connected vehicle automotive technology space with our innovative business models, products and solutions to solve meaningful and foundational safety challenges on our roadways,” said Stephen Powers, co-founder and COO of ESS. “We intend to do our part to help bring order to the chaotic but opportunity-rich connected vehicle market, and are confident Tim’s leadership will be crucial for us and our partners to begin connecting vehicles to save lives.”

“I’m thrilled to join the ESS team and bring all of my experience and passion to bear with our customers and partners to improve safety for all motorists – starting with those in disabled or vulnerable vehicles,” said VanGoethem. “H.E.L.P. is an incredible solution that not only protects people using two forms of communications simultaneously, but also creates technological enablement for improving the effectiveness other vehicle safety features through our platform and those of our strategic partners.”

VanGoethem is a graduate of Iowa State University with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, and serves as a member of Iowa State’s External Advisory Council for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority-owned enterprise whose mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed. ESS’ suite of H.E.L.P. solutions provide advanced lighting alerts and digital location-based situational awareness to greatly improve advance warning communications to drivers.

