Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,519 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

 

CASE#:22B4006831

 

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022 at 1656 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in Pittsford, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Winchell                                           

 

AGE: 43

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 12/03/2022 at 1656 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were responded to the area of US RT 7 in the Town of Pittsford, VT, for a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway, driving through a lawn and crashing into a vehicle parked on the lawn. Investigation led Troopers to the operator, Sarah Winchell (43) in Danby, VT. Winchell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.  04/03/2023 at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023  1000 hours     

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of an accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.