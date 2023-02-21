Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of an accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4006831

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022 at 1656 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 in Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Sarah Winchell

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/03/2022 at 1656 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were responded to the area of US RT 7 in the Town of Pittsford, VT, for a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway, driving through a lawn and crashing into a vehicle parked on the lawn. Investigation led Troopers to the operator, Sarah Winchell (43) in Danby, VT. Winchell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division. 04/03/2023 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.