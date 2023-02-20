Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 23A3001074

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2023 1558 hours

LOCATION: Dowsville Rd, Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Patricia Reagan

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

Victim: Terry Fitzgerald

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault on Dowsville Rd in Duxbury, VT. Troopers responded to the area and met with the victim identified as Terry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerad advised she was visiting with Reagan when she was punched in the head. Reagan was subsequently located inside her residence and taken into custody without incident. Reagan was issued a criminal citation for the aforementioned charge and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/06/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

