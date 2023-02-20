Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 23A3001074
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2023 1558 hours
LOCATION: Dowsville Rd, Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Patricia Reagan
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
Victim: Terry Fitzgerald
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault on Dowsville Rd in Duxbury, VT. Troopers responded to the area and met with the victim identified as Terry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerad advised she was visiting with Reagan when she was punched in the head. Reagan was subsequently located inside her residence and taken into custody without incident. Reagan was issued a criminal citation for the aforementioned charge and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/06/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648