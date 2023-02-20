Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Family Day:

“Family Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to gather with friends and family.

“The days are getting longer. Spring is around the corner. We have all been through a turbulent time, yet we have persevered by taking care of one another. Let us all enjoy this chance to share food and stories and to take some time to appreciate the simple pleasures of life.

“I always look forward to being with my wife Cailey and our children Ezra and Iva. Those are precious moments. I encourage everyone to find the time to enjoy the company of your loved ones.

“From my family to yours, I wish you a joyful and peaceful Family Day.”