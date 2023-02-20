Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,576 in the last 365 days.

Schuman Shelf | What is Europe?

Europe is a concept that takes different shapes and meanings depending on the realm of life on which it is applied and on the historical period under investigation. Where does Europe begin and end? Who is a European? 

These questions have long been debated but never more so than in the early 21st century. On the occasion of the second edition of 'What is Europe?' (Palgrave Macmillan, 2015),  Visiting Fellow Anna Triandafyllidou explains what the book is about, the motivation to write it and its key message:

"The most important message is that there is not definitive answer and there is not a single Europe, and that we want to help people, guide them, so they can come up with their own question and actually acknowledge the complexity and diversity of what Europe is."

Check out the book at this link.

Watch more Schuman Shelfs on our YouTube channel.

You just read:

Schuman Shelf | What is Europe?

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.