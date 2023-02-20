NOTICE – Pesticides Rule

Submit Release
February 20, 2023

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed the Second (Summary) Report to the oversight committees on February 20, 2023 to enact rule LAC 7:XXIII.1103(G).  This proposed amendment provides that commercial pesticide applicators who are applying pesticides containing 2,4-D choline salt will not be prohibited from applying this particular pesticide to the following 2,4-D resistant crops between April 1 and September 15: soybeans, cotton or corn.

The Notice of Intent was published in the January 2023 State Register.  No public comments were received.

