NOTICE – Pesticides Rule

February 20, 2023

Public Notice Summary Report

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed the Second (Summary) Report to the oversight committees on February 20, 2023 to enact rule LAC 7:XXIII.1103(G). This proposed amendment provides that commercial pesticide applicators who are applying pesticides containing 2,4-D choline salt will not be prohibited from applying this particular pesticide to the following 2,4-D resistant crops between April 1 and September 15: soybeans, cotton or corn.

The Notice of Intent was published in the January 2023 State Register. No public comments were received.