New Book, Saving Our Children, Five Minutes A Day to Drug Free Kids

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the alarming increase in drug overdoses and substance abuse among young people, it is more important than ever to educate children about the dangers of drugs. To that end, award-winning producer Tom Monson has written a new book titled "Saving Our Children, Five Minutes A Day to Drug Free Kids," which provides parents and educators with practical, easy-to-implement strategies to teach children about drugs and how to stay drug-free.

The book is the result of Monson's personal experience with the devastating impact of substance abuse. After his 19-year-old son, Matthew, was killed by a drunk driver, Monson made it his mission to help other families avoid the same tragedy. He created the Drug-Free-Kids Video Library and wrote "Saving Our Children" to provide a comprehensive resource for parents, educators, and caregivers to help protect their children from the dangers of drugs.

"Saving Our Children" offers a simple, five-minute-per-day program that parents can use to teach their children about drugs and addiction. The book includes practical advice on how to start conversations with children, age-appropriate language and activities, and tips on how to recognize signs of drug use and abuse. The program is designed to be flexible and adaptable to different family situations and schedules.

In addition to the book, Monson's Drug-Free-Kids Video Library provides an additional resource for parents and educators. The video library includes a range of educational videos on drug and alcohol abuse, addiction, and recovery, all aimed at helping young people make healthy, informed decisions about drugs and alcohol.

"Saving Our Children, Five Minutes A Day to Drug Free Kids" is a valuable resource for any parent, educator, or caregiver who wants to help protect children from the devastating impact of drug and alcohol abuse. It is available on Amazon and Kindle.

For more information, visit the Saving Our Children Campaign.

