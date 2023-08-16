Campaign Unveils Strategy to Reduce US Drug Deaths
The Saving Our Children Campaign introduces Eric's Song: From Innocence to AddictionREDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acting to counter the surge in drug-related deaths among young people, the Saving Our Children Campaign introduces Eric's Song: From Innocence to Addiction.
“This new hardcover book has the potential to reduce the number of tragic deaths of our young,” Said author, Tom Monson.
Based on a true story, Eric's Song is about the life of a teenager named Eric who was enticed into using meth and became a teenage junkie. Readers learn what a teenage drug addict goes through and how it affects families and friends. Stories like this have been effective in helping people avoid dangerous behavior.
“Fentanyl isn’t the problem,” Monson said. “I believe the biggest problem today is the majority of high school students think using drugs is cool. Another huge issue is everywhere they look, someone’s getting high or trying to sell them beer, pot, or God only knows what.”
The need to talk to your kids about drugs has never been greater.
“I was blown away to find out in a survey by Pollfish that almost half of high school students do not know how dangerous drugs like meth, opioids, ecstasy, and heroin are,” Monson emphasized. “I was encouraged to learn that most of them would be less likely to use these drugs if they knew more. That’s why I wrote this book.”
“If we don’t do something soon, we stand to lose a whole generation,” Monson urged.
Written for ages 10 and up in a non-judgmental tone, to help them understand drugs and their addictive nature and how an addiction can take hold of a person and cause them to do things they never would have done otherwise.
Monson’s hope is that parents, grandparents, older sibling, or teachers would encourage their children to read the story and whenever possible take the time to read it to them so everyone can have an understanding of not only the drugs but how they affect the people who use them.
“We believe we want our kids to think twice about using drugs, but that’s wrong. We don’t want them to think about using them at all. When the opportunity presents itself, the answer is an automatic no,” Monson said.
The involvement of parents, grandparents, guardians, and community leaders, will make a huge difference. If you Share Eric's Song with young people, it will give them the wisdom they need to make good choices about drugs and cause open and honest conversations about drug use, and even help change attitudes about users.
Monson has been working to educate young people about the dangers of drugs since a drunk driver killed his son Matthew. His earlier works include the Drug Wars TV series, Five Minutes a Day to Drug-Free Kids, and Saving Alpha: Forging a Bright Future for the Next Generation.
Monson concluded, “Let's make it a priority to educate youngsters about the thing that kills more of them than anything else.”
Learn more about the book or order a copy at savingourchildrencampaign.com.
Tom Monson
Saving Our Children Campaign
+1 (541) 210-6698
tom@Savingourchildrencampaign.com
