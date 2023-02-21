Lekto Woodfuels Converts Customer Trust into Forests by Planting Trees to Celebrate TrustPilot Reviews
We remain committed to our sustainability efforts and will continue to grow our impact, one review and one tree at a time.”NORTH SHIELDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekto Woodfuels, United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels, has announced its latest sustainability initiative of planting 5,000 trees in heavily deforested areas to celebrate the company reaching 15,000 reviews on TrustPilot. This marks an important milestone of planting 25,000 trees to date.
The trees were planted in cooperation with Eden Reforestation Projects, a trusted non-profit NGO that specialises in combating deforestation and providing employment to those in need. The company plans to continue planting additional trees with every new review milestone reached.
This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing effort to support the environment. Lekto Woodfuels is known for its high-quality products that burn efficiently due to their extra low moisture content, which makes them a lot less harmful for the environment than self-made or conventional options. In addition to clean burning wood fuels. The wood shavings Lekto uses in its production are from sawmill byproducts; therefore, no trees are cut in order to produce its wood fuels.
"Every positive review we receive is not just a testament to the quality of our products, but also a seed that we sow into the earth,” said Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels. “As we celebrate reaching 15,000 TrustPilot reviews, we are proud to have planted 5,000 new trees, converting our customers' trust into forests. We remain committed to our sustainability efforts and will continue to grow our impact, one review and one tree at a time.”
Deforestation is a critical environmental issue that has far-reaching effects on the planet, including contributing a significant increase in greenhouse gases and climate change. By taking action to reduce the effects of deforestation, Lekto Woodfuels is making a significant impact in preserving the planet for future generations. The company's commitment to planting trees in heavily deforested areas is a crucial step towards restoring balance to the environment and ensuring a more sustainable future.
For more information on Lekto Woodfuels, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
About Lekto Woodfuels
With over 15,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Lekto Woodfuels remains the United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels across UK households. The company sells a wide assortment of Defra ready-to-burn certified firewood, briquettes, and fire-starting fuels. As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 25,000 trees in heavily deforested areas. For more information, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
