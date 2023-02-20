Denis Manturov visits United Arab Emirates

RUSSIA, February 20 - Denis Manturov at IDEX 2023 20 February 2023 Denis Manturov at IDEX 2023 20 February 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Denis Manturov at IDEX 2023

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov headed a Russian delegation on a visit to the UAE to participate in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference 2023 (IDEX 2023)

The united Russian pavilion of Rosoboronexport (Russian Defence Export) is displaying both new items as well as proven weapons, military and special equipment. It is showcasing products from the leading industrial defence companies including the Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works, Almaz-Antey Corporation, and Rostec-affiliated companies – Uralvagonzavod, the Kalashnikov Concern, Technodinamika, Shvabe, Ruselectronics, etc. It is important that domestic companies not only offer new products, but also provide support for products already in use.

“Let me note that over the past 15 years Russian weapons exports to the Middle East have been fairly stable. Therefore, despite the sanctions pressure, the countries in this region remain reliable partners for Russia in the field of defence cooperation, and I think this interaction has positive prospects,” Denis Manturov said.

This year, Russian companies are presenting models of popular weapons like unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes (the Granat-1 and Granat-4 remote surveillance and relay systems, the Tachyon unmanned aerial vehicle ), artillery mounts (the AU-220M multipurpose remote weapon station), missile systems (the Iskander-E missile system, the 305E light multipurpose guided missile), as well as dynamic protection for infantry fighting vehicles and tanks (EDZ 4S20, etc.), bulletproof vests (Korset Plus), and various cartridges – in general, more than 200 categories of products. Some of this equipment has been tested in real combat conditions, for example, as part of the special military operation, which makes it possible to improve performance specifications. Among these products are the Smerch MLRS, Pantsir-S1 SPAAGM, BMP-3M infantry fighting vehicle, Iskander-E missile system, Tor-M2K SAM, guided and unguided munitions of various calibers, as well as single-shot rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades, and the MRO-A small-sized jet flamethrower.

The Russian pavilion is also displaying anti-drone combat equipment and radar systems for monitoring the situation in space. Almaz-Antey is presenting models of long, medium and short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and reconnaissance systems. The ROSC-1 radar system deserves special mention; it is designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, and uses Sula space surveillance radar to track the movement of satellites, space debris and other objects in orbit at a distance of up to 6,000 km.

Also, civilian products that are in demand in the Middle East market are being displayed at IDEX 2023. The Russian Helicopters site houses the Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter, created under the specifications of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, the Kamov Ka-62 utility helicopter, as well as the Kamov Ka-226T light twin-engine helicopter.

As part of his time in the UAE, Denis Manturov also held a number of meetings with foreign partners. The partnership between Russia and the United Arab Emirates is developing well, and the positive dynamics are reflected in Russian-Emirati trade statistics. In 2022, trade between Russia and the UAE increased by 68 percent to $9 billion. This is a record level in the history of relations between the countries.